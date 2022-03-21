news, local-news,

The orienteering season in Whyalla started on Sunday, March 13, with a street-park event in warm conditions. Participants started from the Wetlands carpark on Playford Avenue and the format was a score event in which participants with a map had to reach as many controls - code on an attached plate - placed at features in the streets and laneways around and in the wetlands within a 60 or 90 minutes time limit. The controls furthest out had the highest points and points were deducted for finishing outside the time limit. The entrants with the best scores were: Individual 90 minutes - Adrian Watson 170 pts; Group 90 minutes - Tonia and Jason Munday 200 pts; Individual 60 minutes - Andrew Schwenke 105 pts; Group 60 minutes - James, Rebecca, Liam and Claire Laurie 55 pts. The next street-park event will be on Sunday, March 27, starting from the area south of the playground at the corner of Field Street and Beerworth Avenue. The event is open to anyone and can be started between 10am and 1pm. - Details: Full results and details of the next event are on the Saltbush Orienteers' website and Facebook page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/99b40b6a-bf4d-4cab-95aa-85d11121b2da.jpg/r0_380_1523_1240_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg