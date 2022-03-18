Polling places in Whyalla

Where to vote in Whyalla on Saturday:

March 19 - from 8am-6pm

Whyalla Central West - Memorial Oval PSl, Cnr Bradford & Lockhart Sts

Whyalla Central East - Whyalla Town PS, 3-9 Walls St

Whyalla Norrie East - Nicolson Ave PS, Norrie Ave

Whyalla Norrie North - Hincks Ave PS, Schulze Ave

Whyalla Norrie North-West - Fisk St PS, Pattinson Cl

Whyalla Norrie South - Long St PS, 40 Eyre Ave