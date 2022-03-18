Polling places in Whyalla

Where to vote in Whyalla on Saturday
March 19 - from 8am-6pm
Whyalla Central West - Memorial Oval PSl, Cnr Bradford & Lockhart Sts
Whyalla Central East - Whyalla Town PS, 3-9 Walls St
Whyalla Norrie East - Nicolson Ave PS, Norrie Ave
Whyalla Norrie North - Hincks Ave PS, Schulze Ave
Whyalla Norrie North-West - Fisk St PS, Pattinson Cl
Whyalla Norrie South - Long St PS, 40 Eyre Ave
Whyalla Stuart West - Stuart Campus, 76 Bastyan Cr
