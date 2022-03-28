news, local-news,

Much-loved deceased residents may be remembered with memorial plaques on benches around Whyalla. A draft memorial policy was voted on by Whyalla City Council at its March 21 meeting, and the idea will be put to the community for discussion. At the council meeting on Monday, March 21, manager of community development Liz Byrne said the city recognised that people may wish to commemorate loved ones by creating a memorial outside of the cemetery. "Council has a small number of memorials around the city," she said. " In 2020, council undertook a pilot memorial project, offering a seat-bench configuration, using sleepers and concrete ends with plaques attached along the timber bench. "This bench was at the foreshore and has a total of five plaques attached. "The pilot project recognised the works provided by Oxigen as part of a previous small-scale masterplan for and around the beach café. "The outcome of the project indicated that this style of bench seat could be located at other sites across the city and be an appropriate style for all future memorial-commemorations outside the cemetery." At a meeting on February 21, the council adjourned the matter for further discussion at a briefing session. Councillors then discussed the proposal at the March meeting and added amendments which included adding more examples and images of commemoration to the draft and the ability for council staff to acknowledge and assess designs and sole use on a case-by-case basis. The council voted for the draft policy to be put forward for community consultation.

Loved ones may be remembered with plaques on benches around Whyalla