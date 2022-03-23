New friendships blossom in Whyalla

news, local-news,

A group to help grow more friendships in the region has recently been established thanks to Lizzy Oluchi. Mrs Oluchi created the Facebook group 'Whyalla Ladies Friendship Group' after she moved to the city for work a month ago and found she was not exploring the region as much as she would like too. The group was only created on Sunday, March 13, with five members, and already more than 300 local ladies have joined. "Basically the group is all about forming friendships," Mrs Oluchi said. Members have not wasted any time and have already hosted a meet at the Sundowner Motel Hotel which Mrs Oluchi said was a success. "The first dinner we had was just six, but that was good because we got to share some laughs," she said. "It was beautiful... I gave all the people a hug, we sat down, introduced ourselves and ordered food and drinks, had some laughs and shared common interests. "It was good, we stayed there from seven till around nine." More catch ups, such as movie nights, outings with children, and play dates in the park are already in the works as well. Mrs Oluchi said she would never expect a meet to involve all the members, but hoped if they could make it they would meet new people. "It's all about taking that first step and going out to an event, or creating a event, and going out to meet people," she said. Member of the group, Deepa Rajesh Kumar said she was excited to form new friendships in the region. "As a new immigrant, I'm looking for new friends with whom I can grow, learn, and share," she said. "I'm going to explore this new country with the help of this sisterhood that we'll form." Mrs Oluchi said the group was open to any women who wanted create new connections in the area. The group can be found on Facebook at 'Whyalla Ladies Friendship Group' - https://www.facebook.com/groups/1109496509625013/

