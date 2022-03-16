news, local-news,

Barngarla woman Emma Richards is making history as the first Aboriginal woman to run for the National Party, contesting the Upper House ballot at the 2022 South Australian election. Ms Richards, from Port Lincoln, has nominated for the National Party in the Upper House alongside Lisa Sherry, from Murray Bridge, and former Port Adelaide Enfield City Council mayor Gary Johanson. She explained that when she was first approached to run for the party, she thought about what she would be able to bring to the Upper House. "Then I thought this could be a great opportunity to highlight what are the needs of the regional areas of SA and to actively provide a voice for indigenous, rural and regional SA," she said. "As a woman, as a mother and grandmother, coming from a grassroots community and always being involved in community and community development, I thought it would be good to get involved there, influence change and provide another option in the political arena in the Upper House." Ms Richards is currently involved in the community through her cultural consultancy business Yalanyi Wilya which operates to provide cultural training, advice and advocacy to community, business and education organisations. She said she was excited to be the first Aboriginal woman to be a candidate for the party and her involvement in the National Party showed how it was working towards change and taking a new direction. "To be recognised in this role is very exciting to see that now the National Party is taking a new inclusive direction and is about change," she said. "What I'm about is cultural change and influencing change in what I do, so I am honoured to be a part of something that is influencing change." Ms Richards said she hoped to also bring change for regional areas, which included the areas of family support, education, employment and training. She said health services needed more support, roads would be a big focus and she would advocate for better programs to look after country for the traditional owners across the state. National Party candidate for the seat of Flinders Lillian Poynter said she was happy to have Ms Richards on board with the party. "She is a huge asset to have on the team, a wealth of knowledge and I love her passion and drive," she said. Ms Richards said she would be out and about with Ms Poynter in the lead up to polling day and hoped to hear from the community on issues they wanted to discuss. "I want to use this opportunity to highlight that people need to get involved in state politics," she said. "Your vote does matter and the only way to make change is to step up and make your vote count."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/5fe53793-74ee-484d-b4f8-5fdaaa551567.JPG/r333_784_3520_2585_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg