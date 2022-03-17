Golfers back on course for a new winter season

sport, local-sport,

Opening day for the Whyalla womens golf winter season got underway on Tuesday, March 8. In many ways it was a sad start to the season as with the sudden death of our captain Marge Nicholls, we were all missing her presence. She was given a fitting farewell from the club with many people in attendance. Robyn Phillis has stepped up to take on the role of captain and for that we thank her immensely. Only three clubs could be used on opening day and each player had to wear black and white - ironically this was Marge's idea before she passed. Jean Brown stepped up and decorated the tables with black and white hats, which looked stunning on the day. The winner of the event was Annette Cotter with a creditable 17 points, followed by Phylliss Branson, Ilona Hansen and Gelske Rogers on 16, with Helma Bambridge and Val Callaghan on 15. Thursday, March 10 was an 18-hole stableford event with Illona Hansen blitzing the field on 41 points - well done. She was the recipient of an Exquisite Flowers and Bay View Hotel voucher. Beverley Shiell won the Westland Car Bath voucher on 36 points, also Gelske Rogers on 36, then Helen McLean on 35, Diana Slater and Annette Cotter on 33, Marcia Smith on 32 and Val Callaghan on 31. Gelske Rogers had a birdie on the ninth hole, nearest the pin on the seventh was Helen McLean, and on the 18th Phyllis Branson, with the balls kindly donated by McLeod Motors. Sweepstake went to Margaret Dunn, who also chipped out on the third hole. On Tuesday, March 15 Marcia Smith came in with plus 2 for a nine-hole par round well done. Robyn Phillis had plus 1, Maree Farr and Catherine Kwaw were even, with Helma Bambridge, Colleen Howell and Ilona Hansen all on minus 1. Nearest the pin on the seventh was Val Callaghan and the sweepstakes went to Wendy Beames and Michele Hart, who we welcomed back after a long absence. For more information on women's and men's competition call the Whyalla Golf Club on 8645 9109.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/7b322908-ab99-46cf-b54e-2e3e3d97d2d9.jpg/r266_551_3680_2480_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg