Westlands United get back on the pitch

Round two of the Alan Walker League Cup will played this weekend. On Saturday, defending champions Lions take on Westlands United at Jenkins Park. Lions will have Carruthers back from suspension, as well as coach Murphy available after missing the first round. With their first run under the belt, they should go in to this game full of confidence. Lions will be looking to Longin, Nielsen and Gonzales to put pressure on the Westlands defence. Westlands will be having their first hit out of season 2022, and are a bit of an unknown factor - they will be hoping for a big game from the ever-reliable Rhodes and evergreen Robo Mitchell to help score the points. On Sunday, Wanderers host Steel United in a most anticipated clash. Both sides won their opening round clashes and will go in with some confidence. Wanderers may still be without Binetti who suffered a head knock in the pre season, but they should get Jacob Todd back after missing round one with illness. It will be Todd's first game against Steel since his transfer, the young gun will have something to prove to his old side. Wanderers showed against Croatia that they have great depth in their squad, and coach Patterson will be hoping to get a few players back in time for this game. Their young midfield will need to be on their game, and Marinkovich, who has started the season well in goal, will be looking to maintain his high standards. Steel United will be buoyed by their performance against Lions in the opening round, and will want to prove that it was no fluke. Mitch Johnston copped a bad ankle injury and his availability is in serious doubt. Coach Finnigan may have to tinker with the formation a little to cover the loss of the creative midfielder. McNeish will once again play a big role in the outcome, and will be looking to likes of Michaelides, Watt and Boehm to help him out. A big weekend of local soccer looms, so get out there and support your side in what promises to be another close fought season in 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/305e20cf-f3b8-4a10-91a8-96700db0ba81.jpg/r41_538_708_915_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg