news, local-news,

Speedway racing returns to Whyalla this Saturday night featuring the final round of the UnEarth Whyalla 410 Sprintcar Track Championship, with the support of the super sedans, street stocks, V6 sprints, late models and juniorsSedans, showcasing a full array of horsepower for the race fans. Round one of the championship, held back in October, was won by Ryan Jones from Murray Bridge, second was Daniel Pestka with Matt Egel in the Whyalla Earthworks Racing car finishing a close third. Rounds two and three were not run due to the club having to cancel the meetings because of the rain which was extremely unfortunate. Matt Ege,l driving for the Whyalla Earthworks Racing Team, has had a stellar season of racing with six feature wins to date, travelling across Australia to Northern Territory, Queensland and Victoria. These wins included the South Australia Championship at Murray Bridge on Australia Day. Looking back on this season's form, it seems that this event will be a match race between Egel and Jones, with a win for the WER team certainly being a fan favourite. The pair were certainly challenged by the other contingent of drivers such as Keke Falland, Chad Ely, Joel Heinrich and Max Vidau for the top podium finish at the end of the 30-lap final. Local V6 sprint racer Toby McCarthy will be stepping up to a sprintcar competing in his second event in the division after his first run at Murray Bridge last weekend. Whyalla drivers are well represented in the supporting divisions with Daniel Thwaites, Archie Fabian, Jordan Grillett and Anthony Grillett nominating in the V6 sprints, Andy Maxwell Jnr (Late models), as well as Michael Brown, Jarrod Hamilton, Bryan Brown, Angelo Karoussis and Adrian Jones being apart of the 11 street stock drivers nominated. The street stocks will be using this event as a preview of what to expect for their upcoming double head event, being the MJS Street Stock Series and SA Title on April 8th & 9th. This event will be sure to attract plenty of travelling competitor interest to end the Whyalla season. Whyalla is home to another state champion with Angelo Karoussis making it back to back South Australian formula 500 championships, having won the event at Waikerie back in February. Angelo has had another successful season with also winning the 'King of the Bridge' event at Murray Bridge in November, making him a four-time winner of that race. The Iron Knob Road complex gates will open at 4pm, with racing starting at 6pm. Further information can be found at the club's Facebook page. Tickets are available online via EventBrite, at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/unearth-whyalla-410-sprintcar-track-championship-round-4-tickets-292118844327, as well as at the gate on the night. For a great night of family entertainment, the Whyalla Speedway is the place to be this Saturday. The Whyalla Speedway Club wishes to thank their valued sponsors Coates Hire, Whyalla Scrap Metal, Whyalla City Council, Whyalla Earthworks, Specialised Tyres, Chadwick Fabrication, Westland Hotel and all their volunteers for making the race events happen.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/7683961f-7755-4677-b1ce-04ccd4a62c25.jpg/r3_0_1437_810_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Speedway racing this weekend