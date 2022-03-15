news, local-news,

Being a social worker can be a tough gig, but for Whyalla's Racheal Kariuki the reward of seeing a child thrive is validating. Originally from Kenya, Ms Kariuki came to Australia in 2013 and completed a Masters of Social Work at Flinders University in 2015. "I wanted to see the world, and Australia was attractive for me because I've had relatives who've come and studied before, and gone back home, so it was sort of on my radar," she said. Initially, Ms Kariuki was studying a Masters of International Business but felt she was not connecting with the degree. She worked part time in aged care and was fascinated to see the difference between the inner workings of care systems in Australia compared to Kenya. "Child protection in Kenya, I have never heard of it, I have never heard of a good working aged care system in Kenya. Nothing," she said. "It's a necessity and it's sad to think we don't have that back home." After the experience Ms Kariuki decided she wanted to learn more, so she switched to a Masters of Social Work. After university Ms Kariuki worked in non-government-organisations, before taking a position at the Department of Child Protection (DCP) in Whyalla in 2020. "I wanted challenging and meaningful work and I knew that country towns, there's always issues about workers staying in small towns, so I thought 'my skills will be needed here,' so that's why I was very specific about wanting to move outside of the city," she said. Another reason Ms Kariuki wanted to work in a smaller community was to connect with people from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island backgrounds. Though there are many differences between her culture and theirs, she sees similarities in the family and community units. "The social worker in me sees culture as a strength and a protective factor that has an ability to heal through shared connection and shared meaning when people understand and know where they belong," she said. "I will never understand the lived experiences of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people of this country, but I am committed to contributing to better outcomes for the children and their families." Ms Kariuki said although the work could be exhausting, she has never regretted becoming a social worker. "Every single case you find in child protection is a complex case, on so many levels," she said. "Each one one of them is challenging in their own way and these factors, they're loaded." Ms Kariuki explained the DCP works with and supports families to ensure the child is given the best chance to thrive before measures are put in place. She said even though she has witnessed some horrible circumstances and has had to face her own demons, she found reward in the small outcomes. "I have specific cases of children who've been confined in cots since they were born and they don't get to see outside or anything and when the department becomes involved, I've seen them turn around so quickly and so well because now they have stability, safety and consistent care and predictability," she said. "It's the little outcomes, that are actually big when you think about it. "When you see a child thriving after they have just been surviving."

