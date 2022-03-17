What's on in Whyalla
Top speed
410 Sprintcar Track Championship Final
Sunday, March 19, Whyalla Westline Speedway, 4.30-8.30pm, supported by the City of Whyalla, racing includes V6 sprints, junior sedans and more.
Entertaining you
uneARTh Festival
Saturday March 19 - Sunday, March 27, numerous locations. Kick off the festival on March 19 with live entertainment on stage as well as pop-up performers across the city, bookings at https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/unearth-opening-af2022. For more information follow https://www.facebook.com/uneARThFestival
Blooming well
Whyalla Garden Society
Monday, March 21, 7pm, Senior Citizens Clubrooms, Field St, Whyalla Playford; meeting, trading table, exhibit bench, guest speaker Bruce Higgins talks about what to grow in the coming weeks, for information check facebook.com/groups/317444745002751/
In top voice
Join a choir
Monday, March 21 & 28, Long Street Primary School hall, 7pm-8.30pm; come 'n' try sessions to see if there's interest in starting a choir, no experience required - just a love of singing. All welcome from 16years of age.
Revving it up
Whyalla British American Motorcycle Club
Sunday, March 26, entrance to Field St via Gowrie Ave, 10am-2pm, cars and motors of any kind welcome, free entry, food and drink available, no pets. For information phone 0419 828 896
Market fair
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday & Sunday, March 26-27, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; live entertainment, variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, arts and crafts and more. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468. or via Facebook page.
Muscling up
Steel City Drag Club
Sunday, March 27, Mullaquana Rd, gates open 10am-4pm, Race Your Mates event to support Variety the Children's Charity and their Aussic Muscle Car Run; Show n Shine local cars, racing, food and drink available, spectators $5.
On song
Whyalla Singers Inc
Wednesday, April 6, Field Street Senior Citizens Hall, 7pm; back from COVID-19 recess, new members welcome, contact Ros 0428 308 730.
Country Market
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday, April 9, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products. It is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468 or via Facebook page.
Safety first
Whyalla Road Safety Centre
Tuesday, April 12, Billing St, at 7pm. Annual general meeting, anyone interested in children's safety are welcome. For more information visit https://whyallaroadsafetycentre.com.au
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Send event details to sharon.hansen@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Contact organiser for any COVID-19 protocols.