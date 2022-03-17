news, local-news,

Top speed 410 Sprintcar Track Championship Final Sunday, March 19, Whyalla Westline Speedway, 4.30-8.30pm, supported by the City of Whyalla, racing includes V6 sprints, junior sedans and more. Entertaining you uneARTh Festival Saturday March 19 - Sunday, March 27, numerous locations. Kick off the festival on March 19 with live entertainment on stage as well as pop-up performers across the city, bookings at https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/unearth-opening-af2022. For more information follow https://www.facebook.com/uneARThFestival Blooming well Whyalla Garden Society Monday, March 21, 7pm, Senior Citizens Clubrooms, Field St, Whyalla Playford; meeting, trading table, exhibit bench, guest speaker Bruce Higgins talks about what to grow in the coming weeks, for information check facebook.com/groups/317444745002751/ In top voice Join a choir Monday, March 21 & 28, Long Street Primary School hall, 7pm-8.30pm; come 'n' try sessions to see if there's interest in starting a choir, no experience required - just a love of singing. All welcome from 16years of age. Revving it up Whyalla British American Motorcycle Club Sunday, March 26, entrance to Field St via Gowrie Ave, 10am-2pm, cars and motors of any kind welcome, free entry, food and drink available, no pets. For information phone 0419 828 896 Market fair Tanderra Craft Village Saturday & Sunday, March 26-27, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; live entertainment, variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, arts and crafts and more. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468. or via Facebook page. Muscling up Steel City Drag Club Sunday, March 27, Mullaquana Rd, gates open 10am-4pm, Race Your Mates event to support Variety the Children's Charity and their Aussic Muscle Car Run; Show n Shine local cars, racing, food and drink available, spectators $5. On song Whyalla Singers Inc Wednesday, April 6, Field Street Senior Citizens Hall, 7pm; back from COVID-19 recess, new members welcome, contact Ros 0428 308 730. Country Market Tanderra Craft Village Saturday, April 9, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products. It is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468 or via Facebook page. Safety first Whyalla Road Safety Centre Tuesday, April 12, Billing St, at 7pm. Annual general meeting, anyone interested in children's safety are welcome. For more information visit https://whyallaroadsafetycentre.com.au EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON Send event details to sharon.hansen@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Contact organiser for any COVID-19 protocols.

What's on in Whyalla