State election: where to vote in Port Augusta

Where to vote in Port Augusta
It's almost polling day in this year's state election.
On Saturday, March 19, people from around South Australia will head to the polling booths to choose the government they want to represent them for the next four years.
In Port Augusta, booths are open from 8am to 6pm in three main areas - people can vote at any booth in the state, even if they are outside of their electoral district.
For more information on voting visit https://www.ecsa.sa.gov.au/voting.
WHERE TO VOTE
Saturday, March 19 - from 8am-6pm
Giles Electorate
Port Augusta West - Flinders View Primary School, 27-43 McSporran Cr, via Chinnery St
Stuart Electorate
Port Augusta - Commercial premises, 68 Commercial Road
Port Augusta Central - TAFE SA (Port Augusta), 9-39 Carlton Parade
Early Voting
Early voting is available for eligible people who:
- are more than 8 km from a polling booth
- are travelling are ill, infirm or disabled preventing you from attending a polling booth
- are due to give birth shortly
- are caring for someone who is ill, infirm or disabled - preventing you from attending a polling booth
- have religious beliefs - preventing you from attending a polling booth
- are working and unable to leave your workplace to vote
- are a resident of a declared institution being a hospital, convalescent home, nursing home, home for the aged, hostel for the aged or infirm, prison or other place of confinement
- have your address suppressed on the electoral roll (a silent elector)
Early voting will take place at the Commercial premises, 68 Commercial Road from Wednesday, March 16, to Friday, March, 18, from 9am to 6pm, except Thursday, from 9am to 8pm.