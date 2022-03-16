State election: where to vote in Port Augusta

news, local-news,

It's almost polling day in this year's state election. On Saturday, March 19, people from around South Australia will head to the polling booths to choose the government they want to represent them for the next four years. In Port Augusta, booths are open from 8am to 6pm in three main areas - people can vote at any booth in the state, even if they are outside of their electoral district. For more information on voting visit https://www.ecsa.sa.gov.au/voting. Saturday, March 19 - from 8am-6pm Port Augusta West - Flinders View Primary School, 27-43 McSporran Cr, via Chinnery St Port Augusta - Commercial premises, 68 Commercial Road Port Augusta Central - TAFE SA (Port Augusta), 9-39 Carlton Parade Early voting is available for eligible people who: Early voting will take place at the Commercial premises, 68 Commercial Road from Wednesday, March 16, to Friday, March, 18, from 9am to 6pm, except Thursday, from 9am to 8pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/2746f603-5fb8-426b-8fff-9d6798c19b88.jpg/r458_1122_4106_3183_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg