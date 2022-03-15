State election: where to vote in Whyalla

Where to vote in Whyalla
It's almost polling day in this year's state election.
On Saturday, March 19, people from around South Australia will head to the polling booths to choose the government they want to represent them for the next four years.
In Whyalla, booths are open from 8am to 6pm in four main areas - people can vote at any booth in the state, even if they are outside of their electoral district.
Early voting is available for eligible people who:
- are more than 8 km from a polling booth
- are travelling are ill, infirm or disabled preventing you from attending a polling booth
- are due to give birth shortly
- are caring for someone who is ill, infirm or disabled - preventing you from attending a polling booth
- have religious beliefs - preventing you from attending a polling booth
- are working and unable to leave your workplace to vote
- are a resident of a declared institution being a hospital, convalescent home, nursing home, home for the aged, hostel for the aged or infirm, prison or other place of confinement
- have your address suppressed on the electoral roll (a silent elector)
Early voting will take place at the TAFE campus at 141 Nicolson Avenue, Whyalla Norrie from Tuesday, March 15, to Friday, March, 18, all from 8am to 6pm
For more information on voting visit https://www.ecsa.sa.gov.au/voting.
Where to vote
Saturday, March 17 - from 8am-6pm
Whyalla Central West - Memorial Oval Primary School, Cnr Bradford & Lockhart Sts
Whyalla Central East - Whyalla Town Primary School 3-9 Walls St
Whyalla Norrie East - Nicolson Ave Primary School via Norrie Ave carpark
Whyalla Norrie North - Hincks Ave Primary School via Schulze Ave