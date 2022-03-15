State election: where to vote in Whyalla

news, local-news,

It's almost polling day in this year's state election. On Saturday, March 19, people from around South Australia will head to the polling booths to choose the government they want to represent them for the next four years. In Whyalla, booths are open from 8am to 6pm in four main areas - people can vote at any booth in the state, even if they are outside of their electoral district. Early voting is available for eligible people who: Early voting will take place at the TAFE campus at 141 Nicolson Avenue, Whyalla Norrie from Tuesday, March 15, to Friday, March, 18, all from 8am to 6pm For more information on voting visit https://www.ecsa.sa.gov.au/voting. Saturday, March 17 - from 8am-6pm Whyalla Central West - Memorial Oval Primary School, Cnr Bradford & Lockhart Sts Whyalla Central East - Whyalla Town Primary School 3-9 Walls St Whyalla Norrie East - Nicolson Ave Primary School via Norrie Ave carpark Whyalla Norrie North - Hincks Ave Primary School via Schulze Ave

