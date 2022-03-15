Roads, infrastructure important to Giles voters

news, local-news,

In the final week before the State election, Whyalla News has asked the six candidates running for the seat of Giles to talk about the state of roads and infrastructure. In the first instance, I will say that the Liberal Party recognises how critical regional and rural South Australia is to the state's economy contributing $29 billion per year and employing 150,000 people, and we are committed to making regional. SA is a better place to live, work and raise a family. What has been undertaken in the government's first term is clear evidence of this commitment as well as the projects in the pipeline. There is record investments across health, education, infrastructure and job-creating projects. Infrastructure investment in regional areas is at record levels, never better demonstrated than the huge effort on our roads at the moment. In partnership with the Federal Coalition Government more than $2.8bn is being invested on regional roads. In Giles, this includes the new passing lanes on the Whyalla-Port Augusta Road and more than $50m on upgrades to the Stuart Highway. Giles residents also directly benefit from the duplication of the Joy Baluch AM Bridge, the commencement of duplication of the Augusta Highway and the Pt Wakefield overpass. There has also recently been announced additional spending on the Horrocks Highway improvements which is a joint Federal and State government initiative. This will bring the total spending to $105m. Whilst not specifically in the Giles electorate it again has indirect benefits to people travelling within our regions and ensures additional safety for travellers. Other examples of infrastructure spend by the include the new $100m Secondary College in Whyalla, and ambulance stations at Port Augusta, Roxby Downs and Hawker. We can also look forward to the Marshall Liberal Government's hydrogen policy. Its interesting to reflect that the Marshall Government's first budget cut funding to regional roads. Since then, largely as a result of the unprecedented COVID stimulus package at a federal level, there has been an injection of funding for roads. I welcome the additional overtaking lanes between Port Augusta and Whyalla and the start of the duplication of the highway between Port Augusta and Port Wakefield. On the duplication it will take decades to complete the work at this rate. It should be treated as a far greater priority with funding committed and a timeline flagged. The longer it takes the more deaths and serious injuries we will have. Duplication directly benefits all that live in the north of our state. Another important infrastructure need is investment in ports and especially in the ports at Whyalla. In Whyalla itself we have the inner and outer harbour with the capacity to significantly increase third party use. The export of copper through Whyalla by OZ Minerals is a vote of confidence. Port Bonython might be an export point for green ammonia in the future which is an easier transport option than hydrogen. As an existing port that has exported roughly double the tonnage in the past Whyalla should be the number one state infrastructure port priority to service the mining industry and associated developments. For our community that means jobs and jobs plus diversification is one of our community's greatest needs. South Australia's country roads have been neglected for too long. We've seen some big projects started like the overpass at Port Wakefield but there's a maintenance backlog for the existing road network worth hundreds of millions of dollars. I can think of better uses for the $662 million the Marshall government wants to spend on a basketball stadium in Adelaide - an urgent maintenance program for our country roads. In Giles I also think we could use some additional overtaking lanes on the road between Whyalla and Port Augusta. A well-maintained road network in our region is important for safety, productivity and tourism. But it's not the only infrastructure we need to be talking about. One Nation is very concerned about the lack of low-cost housing and public housing throughout South Australia and in regional areas like Giles. With so many South Australians struggling to buy or rent a home, we need to have a hard look at investing in affordable housing along with policy settings which improve availability and reduce costs. One Nation seeks a ban on foreign ownership of residential property to improve supply, and stamp duty concessions for first home buyers and downsizers to reduce costs. I'm also keen on some more social infrastructure in Giles. Retaining young people in our region is important to me. They need job and education opportunities, and they need things to do and places to go. I'll be making this a priority if I'm elected. The state of infrastructure and roads across regional South Australia is a national disgrace. The blame lies entirely with successive federal and state governments who continue to ignore the needs of people living in our regions. It's an arrogant, belligerent "out of sight, out of mind" mentality by city-based state and federal governments. SA's road maintenance backlog is estimated at more than $780 million - and the majority of that would be regional roads. Accidents are occurring - and tragically, lives are being lost across the state - on regional roads due to their dilapidated state. Whyalla Hospital has been crying out for redevelopment and upgrade for years. The demands on it by the community continue to grow and yet these demands fall on deaf ears. City based politicians forget our regions are the backbone to the state's economy. Successive state governments have not done enough to ensure our regions are able to grow and prosper - including our roads and infrastructure. I urge the people of Giles to be cautious of 'big ticket' announcements made by the major parties during the election - like the Labor Opposition's decision to build a $600 million hydrogen power station at Whyalla. While I fully support the announcement, Labor needs to give an iron-clad commitment that if it wins government after the election it will keep its word - and not scrapheap it like a lot of other major projects earmarked by the region. Roads and Infrastructure in the area is an important issue that needs addressing. I currently operate my own Plumbing Company and safety is a high priority. My workers and I are regularly travelling on both country roads and highways to enable us to provide our service to all our customers in the region, therefore road maintenance and improvements are essential in keeping both us and other road users as safe as possible. The introduction of additional overtaking lanes in my opinion would be of the highest priority and would definitely help to achieve a higher road safety standard as these provide extra opportunities for people travelling a safer option to pass heavy vehicles on the roads reducing the risk of further accidents and fatal statistics. The other option that I feel would be a Major advancement in Regional road infrastructure and safety would be to have the dual highway extended from Port Wakefield to Whyalla. I regularly travel on the dual highway from Port Wakefield to Adelaide and the difference safety wise in mine and all other people's opinions I have spoken to far outweighs the risks when travelling on a single lane road or highway. You don't have the worry of oncoming traffic and people overtaking on the wrong side of the road which would be a major contributor to the current state road toll. I would think the road accident statistics on a dual highway would be a lot lower compared to a normal highway thus providing a much safer travel option for people travelling in the region. The recent closures due to flooding and the damage to the Stuart Highway clearly show that our northern road and rail network serving our local communities and connecting us to other states is highly vulnerable. When vital supply chains of food and essential goods are dramatically disrupted, travellers stranded and a state of emergency has to be called, it underlines the importance of proper funding, management and maintenance of our basic infrastructure. These extreme weather events and related environmental disasters are not going to go away, in fact, as much as the current government is unwilling to admit it, we are seeing all over Australia the effects of climate change really impacting on people's lives in the here and now. The Greens are the party ready to address the impact of climate change on our infrastructure and the costs involved in adaptation, the increased risks to water resources, agriculture and food security, and the lost or diminished economic opportunities by delaying the transition to renewables. Changes need to be made to make our infrastructure fit for a changing world, and these will come at a cost, it's true. Our electorate of Giles has shown itself to be forward-looking and has outstanding opportunities to pivot toward the cleaner, greener energy production industry, and the Greens are keen to invest in infrastructure and support communities and workers which will help them to do this. Saturday, March 17 - from 8am-6pm Whyalla Central West - Memorial Oval Primary School, Cnr Bradford & Lockhart Sts Whyalla Central East - Whyalla Town Primary School 3-9 Walls St Whyalla Norrie East - Nicolson Ave Primary School via Norrie Ave carpark Whyalla Norrie North - Hincks Ave Primary School via Schulze Ave

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/535f543b-8c38-4af4-a160-e20459778f55.jpg/r10_244_4689_2888_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Final week for State election