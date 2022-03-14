news, local-news,

As Whyalla continues to grow as a multi-layered hub of industry and job creation, there is a critical need in certain areas of the city, according to Mayor Clare McLaughlin. Ms McLaughlin said she wanted support from political parties to ensure there was the ability to make the city more 'liveable' as a way to attract skilled workers and their families to take up residence. "Not since the 1960s have we seen such strong economic growth, new jobs and new industry forecast in our city," she said. "However, it's not job opportunities alone that entice people to relocate, particularly those with families. "Over the coming years, we want to see new and existing permanent workers living in Whyalla, enjoying a high standard of living, rather than relying on a fly-in/fly-out or drive-in/drive-out workforce. "This is why our election priorities focus on support for our foreshore master plan and additional facilities in the centre of our city, which will significantly enhance Whyalla's liveability." The council has been talking with government agencies and exploring private and public partnerships in the hopes to build new public and affordable housing, reducing stamp duty and fast tracking of development plans. "We need commitments from our state and federal politicians that they will expedite the investment and process improvements that Whyalla needs to support its development as a contemporary regional city, offering the liveability and amenity needed to attract and support people to live and work in our city," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/98258a39-50be-4f92-9e89-42ba6cf7f563.jpg/r225_112_1765_982_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Growing Whyalla as a 'liveable' city