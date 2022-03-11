news, local-news,

History was made in Whyalla soccer over the weekend with what is believed to be the first time that a mother and daughter have played together in the senior competition. Steel United's Kirsty Arbuckle had the pleasure of taking to the field for the first time on Sunday, March 6, with her daughter Mia Pedler in the WSA senior competition. Kirsty has been a regular playing in the Steel united reserves for a number of seasons, but this week was a special one for her and the entire Arbuckle family who have been well entrenched in the fabric at Steel United for decades. Mia, aged 13, has been playing for Steel United since starting with the under eight side, and has moved up the grades with distinction on ach occasion. She has represented Whyalla, played for South Australia in a competition in Tasmania, and currently attends training in Adelaide each Friday night for the FSA part-time state program. Mia said she likes to play as a winger/forward, pointing out to her mother that she liked to find the back of the net and also noted that her mother was a defender and was yet to open her goal scoring account. Kirsty stated that she was beyond proud to have shared the pitch with her daughter against Lions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/9889acc8-f8a8-4012-a2e8-b6b1873640e9.jpg/r112_146_1763_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg