Middleback CFS members awarded for Black Summer efforts

Six members of the Middleback Country Fire Service have been acknowledged for their tremendous efforts during the horrific bushfire in the summer of 2019-20. Dimitrio Antonio, John Kynaston, Alistair Gardiner and Mick Wheeler were among the 120 volunteers awarded with a National Emergency Medal last month. Two more members, Stephen Lowe and Brigade Captain Shannon Doble will receive their medals at the completion of the fire season. More than 2200 CFS volunteers and staff in total will be presented with the National Emergency Medal award following their commitment in the 2019-2020 bushfires in SA, NSW and Queensland. Mr Doble said he was proud to have himself and five other volunteers of the Middleback CFS awarded. "It's really a testament that they have to serving their local community but also the broader community, going and helping people within our state and also going interstate help people in need as well," he said. "I went over to NSW, as did most of those that got a medal. A couple also went to Queensland and Kangaroo Island that same fire season. "It just shows the commitment of our members to help in the community." Nominations were processed according to the service history of personnel, with a qualification requirement of a total of five days or more of service in a selection of fires throughout the states. The National Emergency Medal criteria is defined by the Australian Government and National Emergency Medal Committee, and supported by the Governor-General. "The fires of 2019-2020 heavily affected many of our volunteers, and the National Emergency Medal is a symbol of recognition of their sacrifices and commitment to helping Australians," CFS Assistant Chief Officer Brett Loughlin said. "Many of our volunteers deployed to Queensland, followed up with several rounds of the NSW fires, then answered the call when SA experienced some of our worst fires in many years," Mr Loughlin said. The CFS expects to receive the inscribed medals for distribution in the oncoming weeks. "Due to the significance of these medals, with COVID restrictions in consideration, we will endeavour to present as many of the recipients their medals in person where possible," Mr Loughlin said. In a special trip to South Australia, the Governor-General David Hurley presented medals to about 60 CFS volunteers recently, who were selected by their volunteer peers and staff committees for the honour.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/25e50a0e-8557-4a39-aded-f599821a2d43.JPG/r0_92_1000_657_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg