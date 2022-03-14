news, local-news, Unearthed Whyalla, festivals, whyalla

The countdown is on as the Unearthed Festival is set to bring a festival like flare to the Eyre Peninsula. Whyalla's Unearthed festival will have something for everyone. There will be physical theatre, visual arts, comedy, cocktails, kids' shows and cabaret all included in this year's program of events, featuring both local and visiting Fringe performers. The nine-day festival hits Whyalla March 19-27 with a sneaky pre-festival warm-up event happening on Friday March 18, called 'Glittery Bits: The Make Space X Cocktails and Crafts' at Whisk Away, providing an opportunity to get in the mood and create your own glittery festival craft. From Saturday, March 19 acts such as The Piano Man on the Whyalla Jetty will be an excellent start to the day. The music will begin at 8am and go to 11am. The music will return later that night at 6:45pm. You can't go wrong with the Unearthed Festival opening night party. Beginning at 7pm, kick off the festival on the right foot and come see The Big Gig and all that's on offer until midnight. The Big Gig will be a mixed genre mini-music festival headlined by Melbourne's symphonic metal band Victoria K; as well as rock, folk, country and synth from a host of Adelaide and local bands. Picos Puppet Palace looks like a great Sunday afternoon out with the kids. There will be two shows held on Sunday, March 20, so make sure you book your tickets and don't miss out. The festival continues with Sunday Sesh: An Afternoon at The Foreshore, with local pub scene favourites Hold My Beer. Then throughout the week, there will be shows in schools and at the library, while Whyalla's D Faces of Youth Arts will perform their theatre piece The Totally Unofficial and Classified Guide To Surviving The Impossible. Closing out the festival will be a huge weekend of events. Be sure to check out the uneARTh Festival hub for all the latest updates, including a full program of events and ticketing links and information. Also follow the Facebook and Instagram accounts for exclusive access to artists and unique content.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/801da1b9-c192-4898-8a91-b9664f9af2c8.jpg/r149_36_1600_856_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg