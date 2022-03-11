news, local-news,

Whyalla residents are on the front foot when it comes to crime in and around the city, with a spotlight on possible criminal activity and anti-social behaviour. Since a partnership between Crime Stoppers South Australia and the City of Whyalla began over a month ago, there have been nearly 20 contacts from people providing information about various crime-related matters, including drug activity and offences against the person. Praising local residents, Whyalla Mayor Clare McLaughlin said she was pleased that people were helping to make a difference in the community. "I'd like to thank all the people who have shared information - you're helping create a safer community for all of us," Mayor McLaughlin said. "Hopefully this encourages even more people to provide information, while sending a warning to the minority who aren't doing the right thing." As a part of the continued partnership Crime Stoppers and SA Police will be available for a chat at a pop-up stall at the Westland Shopping Centre on Wednesday, March 16. Crime Stoppers SA chief executive Nigel Smart encouraged locals to share information, especially as anti-social behaviour affected people's sense of safety in the community. "No one wants to be impacted by criminal behaviour, so we are asking for people in Whyalla to be our eyes and ears and share any information - no matter how small - with Crime Stoppers so we can provide it to police," he said. "Perhaps you know of someone in your neighbourhood who rides an unregistered motorbike dangerously. "Maybe it's a nearby home that has cars and people coming and going at odd hours, but you don't have any concrete evidence of illegal behaviour. "If something doesn't seem right, then we encourage you to contact Crime Stoppers - you could help solve a crime without compromising your privacy." - Details: Anyone with information about criminals or suspicious activity can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a tip online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au

Partnership puts nuisance and anti-social behaviour under the spotlight