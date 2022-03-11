Fuel prices hit all time high

news, local-news,

Motorists in regional areas will be taking a hit to the pocket not just at the fuel bowser, but also at the supermarket, as the effect of record-high fuel prices is passed onto consumers. Fuel prices across the state hit over $2 on Friday, following weeks of rising prices, largely caused by the Russian/Ukrainian war and other geo-political factors. RAA Fuel spokesman Mark Borlace said the price had risen 18c in just five days, and he said those in regional areas were more likely to feel the weight of it on their wallets. "The problem with this - and diesel is going up at the same rate - is that all of this flows straight through into inflation, particularly for regional people," he said. "They have to truck things in for their business, country people travel on average 15 per cent longer distances than city people, and on average prices are dearer in the country because there is not enough competition. "There are a whole series of things that affect the regions during this period, and I know at a federal level they are quite concerned about and inflationary pressure that this will put on the whole economy." "People on fixed income or low incomes spend a lot more on their fuel - if you have two cars in the driveway, it's probably the largest energy bill you have in your house, and seeing that double in the last 12 months, it's a bit of a hit." In addition to the cost of the petrol, he said consumers can expect to see the prices of other items increase. "Farmers costs will increase - they do have a saving grace, in that 43c of the fuel is excise, and farmers get a lot of that given back to them, as they don't use the roads - but they still have the fundamental, underlying problem with the price going up," he said. "I know Drakes and some of the grocery companies have said they will be reflecting those transport costs into the price of items, especially perishables, and QANTAS have said they will be passing the fuel prices on in flights." With fuel prices unlikely to drop anytime soon, he said electric vehicles are expected to become more common, with charging stations planned for installation in many regional areas. "There has been a bit of an uptake of electrical vehicles, which is one way of dodging all this, since power prices are heading the opposite way, so hopefully this will spur some people to maybe buy an electric car a little quicker than they would have normally," Mr Borlace said. "We are rolling out 536 stations throughout South Australia - they will be much more common, and Naracoorte and the Limestone Coast will get some more. "Most of them will be in the regions - there are 140 sites and only 26 will be in the city, so a great bulk of them will be in the country."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/9ea4faa2-d41b-4b34-beae-20a678facbf3.jpg/r0_1132_3840_3302_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg