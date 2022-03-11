Two parties, two plans for Whyalla hydrogen hub

news, local-news,

A proposed hydrogen hub at Port Bonyton, near Whyalla, continues to be a big-ticket item on the election agenda of the two major South Australian political parties. Marshall Government treasurer Rob Lucas announced on Thursday, March 11, the state Liberal Party had a list of national and international companies which could provide billions of dollars of investment into the hub project. Some of the companies involved include Santos, Origin Energy and Fortescue Future Industries. "By way of contrast the Marshall Government will deliver up to $13 billion of private investment, thousands of jobs and a new industry with a modest, targeted taxpayer contribution," he said. "The Marshall Government's hydrogen hub announced yesterday is 12 times larger than Labor's proposed project and is led by credible private sector parties from Australia, Japan, and Canada." Mr Lucas said the Labor Party's project of a green hydrogen hub would mean slashing other budget promises to fund the $1.2 billion build. "Labor's plan is friendless - the power plant is too slow for South Australia according to the energy market operator, and Labor's bungled costings mean that the taxpayer is exposed to $1.2 billion in costs up front, and ongoing losses," he said. "In contrast, the Marshall Government is investing in a targeted way to unlock billions of dollars in private sector investment." SA Labor candidate for Giles and sitting member, Eddie Hughes, recently announced the party's promise of a green hydrogen power plant at a cost of $593 million. "A green hydrogen power plant will back up our renewable energy generators and help drive down wholesale electricity prices," he said. "The only thing that is guaranteed is the Labor plan of a 250MW Hydrogen Power Station, 200MW capacity of hydrogen electrolysers and a hydrogen storage facility." Mr Hughes said the Labor Party would welcome any other investment in hydrogen projects in Whyalla. "If elected we would work with the private sector companies to progress their projects," he said. "Whyalla is by far the best location in the state to establish a major hydrogen hub and it is a hub that should be backed by the federal government."

