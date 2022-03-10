Tom's 'battle-ready' in Whyalla

news, local-news,

A former Whyalla acting mayor has renewed his calls for an army battalion to be based at Cultana training ground. The SA-BEST candidate for Giles, Tom Antonio, says his party will lobby Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Defence Minister Peter Dutton for the deployment. He said Mr Morrison would announce a 30 per cent increase in Australian Defence Force numbers in the next two decades - the biggest expansion of the force in more than 40 years - as political tensions increase in Asia, the conflict in the Ukraine involving Russia continues and Australia's deteriorating relations with China all pose security concerns for the nation. Mr Morrison has flagged an extra 20,000 uniformed defence personnel by 2040 in the $38 billion call-to-arms that will include air and missile defence capabilities, cyber warfare and space satellite systems. Mr Antonio, a local businessman, called for the deployment of a battalion to Cultana, 10km north of Whyalla, four years ago when the then-Arrium steelworks was on the ropes. "Whyalla and Townsville are the only two places in Australia that have the perfect training facilties for a battalion," he said. "People said I was dreaming back then. A hydrogen plant employs only six people. This will bring 5500 people into the town. He said Whyalla was the ideal location for a second South Australian battalion because of the army's existing training facility at El Alamein, 30km north-east of the town, and its closeness to a seaport and a rail line. "Whyalla is ideally suited to accommodate an army battalion," he said. "As well as having an existing, operational port and rail line, the Whyalla Airport could easily be further upgraded to accommodate defence transport aircraft. "Whyalla's economy would benefit enormously from the exercise instead of it being solely reliant on the steelworks. "Having the steelworks here and now operating profitably and efficiently could also open the door for other defence manufacturing opportunities as well as supplementing existing freight services. "I strongly believe having a battalion based here, Whyalla will boom and we can become the second biggest regional city in the state within a decade. "With up to 1000 personnel stationed here, there would be a huge boost to our businesses which suffered during the pandemic and it would be a welcome boon for the construction industry because so many more houses would be needed for military families." Giles MP Eddie Hughes and the Labor Party have pledged to build a hydrogen power station, electrolyser and storage site in Whyalla, powering new jobs and industry. Hundreds of jobs would be created in construction while 10,000 positions would be in the offing around the state as a result of Whyalla entering "Hydrogen Valley", reminiscent of "Silicon Valley" in California. Mr Hughes has said SA-BEST is not in a position to make election promises and is living in "fantasy land".

