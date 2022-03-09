news, local-news,

Payroll tax cuts have been proposed by political party SA-BEST to lighten the load on Eyre Peninsula's small businesses and provide what it says is a much-needed boost to the economy The proposed 50 per cent cut to payroll tax for country businesses is the centrepiece of sweeping business tax reforms and concessions unveiled by the party and backed by Giles candidate and businessman Tom Antonio. Mr Antonio, of Whyalla, said the move would boost the economy by lightening the load on small business - the backbone of employment in South Australia. He said the proposed tax reforms and concessions being proposed would be a "lifesaver" for hundreds of country businesses and keep hundreds of people employed. "Apart from payroll tax, regional small businesses also have to deal with increased fuel prices and other business due to where they are located," he said. "It is a ludicrous situation that a small local regional SA business that is over the $1.5m threshold and situated this side of the Victorian border pays more than three times the rate of payroll tax of a business situated just a few kilometres across the other side of the border. "It makes that SA regional business anti-competitive. Our tax reform program will correct this anomaly." Mr Antonio said the reforms depended on the party winning the balance of power in the Legislative Council at the state election after which it would demand whichever party forms government to commit to the business and tax overhaul. The proposal come after a major report by Business SA which found payroll tax is the "most constraining tax" for businesses with more than 20 workers. Giles Labor MP Eddie Hughes said the party was living in "fantasy land" and was unable to make any promises for after the election.

