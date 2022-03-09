news, local-news,

Whyalla's cuttlefish 'Craig' has been earning admiration from the community and now has earned some national recognition with a gold in the 2021 Australian Street Art Awards. The Accessible Cuttlefish Throne located at the entrance to the Whyalla jetty, was named Best Landmark Sculpture at the awards announced on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland last weekend. Judges said the sculpture was a functional piece honouring a spectacular local marine species in the giant cuttlefish, and had been designed with accessibility in mind, making it a winning combination. "The fact that local volunteers pulled together to work with the artist is evidence of the degree of pride that Whyalla residents have for their Eyre Peninsula home," the judges said. "We love that this effigy of a giant cuttlefish has also been given an ordinary name, Craig, signalling the protective feelings that the community obviously has for these majestic marine beauties." 'Craig' was created by Port Lincoln artist Karen Carr of Squashed Cocky who worked with the Whyalla community to celebrate the city's marine ecosystem. Ms Carr designed the sculpture to celebrate Whyalla's world famous giant cuttlefish aggregation while also making the space accessible for people of all abilities. She said it was an honour to win an Australian Street Art Award and 'Craig' was the result of a wonderful collaboration between the Whyalla community and many other contributors, funded by Whyalla City Council and Country Arts SA. "A few years ago Whyalla residents Cyanne and Zia Westerman had the original vision of creating accessible public seating and spoke to Whyalla's creative guru Deb Hughes about a community mosaic project," she said. "Fast forward to now and together we have created an accessible, interesting and attractive public pace where people of all ages and abilities could gather and rest while also discovering interesting facts about the cuttlefish and associated local marine creatures." Ms Carr said many people contributed thorugh community mosaic workshops held in Whyalla with other contributions made by other community minded people including National Parks marine coordinator Dr Shelley Harrison and EP Landscape Board landscape officer Barb Murphy. She said thanks also went to her husband Jeff as well as her friends Sally Deslandes and Kate Eglinton for their assistance. Whyalla mayor Clare McLaughlin said she was beyond proud to see the functional artwork created by the community and Ms Car had been awarded. "We know that the community and visitors to our town love Craig," she said. "The artwork highlights the importance of looking after our marine environment and pays homage to our most beloved tourist attraction."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/a56762b8-edd6-4944-ae70-18e5eb1ef58d.JPG/r188_193_3871_2274_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg