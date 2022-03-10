Steel United defeats Lions in first round of competition

news, local-news,

It was warm and windy for the players at Magill Park on Sunday, March 6,for the clash between Steel and defending champion Lions in the opening round of the Alan Walker Cup. The reserves was a good clash between two very capable sides. Steel won 5-2 in an entertaining encounter. Alistair Finnigan scored his first goal for Steel United, 14-year-old Isaac Gamboa made his senior debut and scored a fabulous long range goal, veteran Logan Green bagged two, and the ever improving Corey Wilson was the other scorer. For Lions, the ever dangerous Scott Houston scored, as did young gun Brayden Stewart who had an outstanding game for Lions. In the senior match, Referee Patterson took control with Steel kicking off to the Billing Street end with the aid of a strong wind. Lions had the better of the first few minutes winning three corners in succession, all which came to nothing. Steels young guns in Gamboa, Boehm and Watt combined well down the right which ended with a long range curler from Gamboa just going wide. Lions forward Nielson found space and put his shot over the bar, both teams having chances early. Zak Thompson wearing the green of Steel Utd in 2022, had a chance but he hit his shot wide. Elmslie came forward and his shot was deflected for a corner. The corner fell to Gamboa whose shot was saved by Welgraven in the Lions goal. Lions ventured forward, Longin found a bit of space but his long range effort went high and wide. Steel's McNeish had a great shot which Welgraven saved with his legs. It was end-to-end stuff and just a matter of time before someone took advantage of the chances provided. On 20 minutes some great teamwork between Boehm, Gamboa and Thompson found Johnston in space, he took the chance well to put Steel 1-up. A few moments later Alex Watt who was providing plenty of run, found Johnston again who this time put his shot high over the bar. Jordan Moffatt in the Steel goal came off his line well to deny Lions an opportunity. Keegan Fay put a long range floater into the box, it got caught on the wind, surprising everybody, but none more than Lions keeper Welgraven who got a hand on it but only enough to help it into the net to give Steel a 2-0 lead. Welgraven in frustration nearly kicked the ball into the adjacent wetlands, earning himself a yellow card from referee Patterson. Lions won a free kick from about 25 yards out, Ben Longin smashed it into the corner of the net for a great goal to pull one back for the visitors. McNeish and Johnston were in everything, providing plenty of drive from the midfield. McNeish put a cross into the Lions box, Gamboa put his header wide. Mithcheel Boehm applied great pressure to the Lions defence, his pressure produced an error the ball fell to Thompson who in turn found Johnston who tucked it away for his second goal. Half time score was Steel 3, Lions 1. The second half commenced with Steel in control, there was a goal mouth scramble it fell to Johnston who put the shot over the over the top at close range. Thompson also had a left foot shot which bobbled, but was well saved by Welgraven. Johnston sustained an ankle injury, he was patched up on the sidelines and managed to get back on in a brave effort. A rare foray forward from Lions defender Knox saw his shot well saved by Moffatt. Once again it was end to end stuff, brothers Kurt and Jordan Velthuizen-Kuchel were getting plenty of the ball but Lions found it difficult to convert their efforts into chances. Watt went on a decent run and had his shot blocked, Thompson and Boehm teamed well down the left, the resultant cross sailed across goal, nobody could get onto the end of it. Steel started to dominate the midfield once again, McNeish was in control, Michaelides was finding space and Watt continued to run hard. Lions won another free kick, Ben Longin stepped up trying to repeat his first half heroics, he smashed it into the Steel wall, he followed up shortly afterward but put his long range shot wide. Jordan Velthuizen - Kuchel produced a great solo effort down the right, his ball into the box, produced a goalmouth scramble where Moffatt once again made a good save. Boehm, Gamboa and McNeish combined to set up Watt, whose shot was well saved by Welgraven. Steel were well on top. Lions bought on Tatchell for Knox to see if fresh legs could turn the tide. Thompson found Michaelides in space his shot well closed down by the lunging Dylan Kuchel. Steel continued to control the play, Keegan Fay found Boehm, who in a quick one, two with Gamboa, found himself shooting at goal but he put his effort over the top. Gamboa went on a sizzling run, rounded the keeper, who was once again saved by some desperate defending resulting in a Steel corner. Mcneish's corner found Johnston who despite his ankle injury threw himself at the ball but his shot was once again blocked by the overworked Lions defence. Not long after, Watt once again burst down his wing and into the box, where he was bought down, Referee Patterson having no hesitation in awarding a penalty. Steel veteran Aaron Ledington playing his first A grade game in some time after a frustrating run with injuries stepped up confidently and hit it sweetly into the corner giving Welgraven no chance. Steel 4, Lions 1. Steel continued to attack, McNeish finding Johnston in space who put his shot wide. Jordan V-K had a long range free kick which he put wide. Pyett came on for Dylan Kuchel for Lions and Steel's Roughsedge replaced Watt who was cramping after covering an enormous amount of ground throughout the day. Lion's Louis Coloruotolo combined with Ben Longin and Jordan VK who had his shot blocked. In the dying moments Boehm and Gamboa teamed up well once again with Kinnear blocking the Gamboa shot on goal. When Patterson blew the final whistle, it was Steel winning an entertaining game 4-1. Steel coach Finnigan delighted with the effort of his lads. Lions who were without Coach Murphy showed glimpses of the form that won them the treble last year, they can put this game behind them knowing they will still be a force to be reckoned with this season.

