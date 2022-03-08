Wanderers grab win in first week of season

news, local-news,

Croatia took on Wanderers at a breezy but well manicured Croatia Park on Saturday, March 5, to open the 2022 soccer season. Wanderers were missing many first choice players in the two Robinsons, Tulett, Todd Rotherham Arbon and Binetti. Croatia without Tudhope, Kelly and a few others. Referee Anderson was in charge in front of a decent-sized crowd. The first chance fell to Croatia's Sullivan after a good move, but he shot wide. King produced a great ball to Faulds who beat two Wanderers defenders, but Marinkovich in the Wanderers goal produced a fine save from point blank range. Marinkovich was called upon again a few moments later to keep the score level. Both sides settled for the following 15 minutes sorting each other out tactically. Wanderers' Singh, put a dangerous ball into the box, as Croatia keeper Adamson hesitated just enough for Gill to sneak in and tuck it away for Wanderers to lead after 20 minutes. One minute later, a cross into the Wanderers box saw Sullivan attempt an overhead kick which was deflected off a defender past Marinkovich to level the match. Croatia's Delbosco appeared rusty after some time away from the game, Sullivan provided a great ball to him in the box, he stood on the ball with just the keeper to beat, and looked like he sustained a groin injury, but he managed to carry on. After 36 minutes, Sullivan scored a contender for goal of the year, he beat four players and smashed it into the back of the net, a great individual goal to put Croatia up 2-1. Wanderers gained control of the game and this period proved crucial to the outcome of the match. A cross into the Croatia box was misjudged by Adamson, it came off his hands onto the post and Fellah was quickly on hand to tap it in to make it 2-2. A minute later Sullivan was bought down in the box, and referee Anderson had no hesitation in awarding a penalty kick. Sullivan hit the penalty it into the post and a great chance was lost. A few minutes later an innocuous cross by Fellah into the Croatia box somehow ended up in the back of the net for Wanderers to lead 3-2. Which was the half time score. Wilmott was in everything at the commencement of the second half, as he was in the first. Fellah started strongly and had 2 shots on goal which Adamson kept out, but the sneaky Gill was on hand to tap another one in. Wanderers now led 4-2. The breeze became a strong wind giving advantage to Wanderers and they used it well. A promising move by Faulds found Delbosco but his shot went narrowly wide. At 65 minutes, Sullivan put a superb ball into the box, and Faulds didn't let him down to pull the score back to 4-3. Croatia had a spring in their step and took it right up to Wanderers. Coaches Patterson and Matacin started to use their bench. The game had it all with goalmouth scrambles, defensive clearances off the line, as the players gave their all. The game being played in the right spirit with good sportsmanship. Longin had a great chance, when he beat a couple of players but skied his shot over the bar. Wanderers had two good chances one hitting the post and the other producing a fine save by Adamson from close range, who had a great second half. Singh had a long range shot that went just over the bar. Sullivan produced another good ball, this time to King whose shot was well saved by Marinkovich, even though he was unsighted. Final score Wanderers 4, Croatia 3 The first game of the year was a cracker, I thought a draw would have been a fair result, considering the missed penalty. Best: Wanderers - Singh, Fellah and Willmott; Croatia - Sullivan, Fauld and Mikic.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/5949006c-05f4-43d8-ab12-2b7dcdccd875.jpg/r10_506_743_920_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg