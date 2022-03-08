news, local-news,

The final 2022 minor round matches of the Whyalla softball competition was held on Sunday, March 6, with a mercy rule played in one game. With a small break over the long weekend, before finals begin, there will be a scratch match for a fun family game day from 11am, this Sunday, March 13. Eagles went in to bat first scoring two across from errors then it was Indians in, but they were kept scoreless. Gloria Colson, Eagles, hit a home run, bringing in three runs in the second innings, with Sharona Dodd and Melissa Plummer both having hits and scoring with the nine-run rule. Indians were in again with Jess Childs having a hit to right field, Tanya Eversen was on with an error but the Eagles had a nice double play with Carmen Buzzacott taking Mel Sleep's fly ball then throwing to second base to eliminate Jess. In for the third dig Eagles got another nine runs cross the plate with hits from Missy McNamarra, Aimee Watson and Gloria. Indians finally scored in the last innings with a hit from Maddy Welgraven, Sharyn Notte and youngster Aleah Sleep bringing them home with a two-base hit. It was not enough though with the game finishing with the mercy rule, 20-3. Results Eagles - Safe hits: D Atkinson 1, M McNamarra 1, G Colson 3 (1 HR), C Buzzacott 1, A Watson 1, S Dodd 2, M Plummer 1; Catches - C Buzzacott 3 Indians - Safe hits: T Eversen 1, M Welgraven 1, S Nottle 1, J Childs 1, A Sleep 1 Cats were first kept scoreless along with Roadies in their first innings with some nice plays by Roadies' Bri Roughsedge and Sarah Haake while Cats' Amy Vanroosmalen and Moreana Hopkins took some nice catches. In the third innings, Cats were in the lead with a cracker hit by Moreana scoring Jess Mitchell home who got on base with a hit to right with youngster Reilly Reedy also having a hit. Roadies' Tanya Mcintosh did well with the bat and in the field, picking off Dealyn Reedy at third. Roadies had a double play with Cats' Bella Smith striking out and Tanya throwing to third to get Dealyn. It was a close game between both pitchers, Cats' Amy Vanroosmalen and Bri Roughsedge, Road Runners, with 11 between the both but Roadies eventually got the win 7-3. Results Cats - Safe hits: F Treloar 1, J Mitchell 2, R Reedy 1, M Hopkins 2; Catches - A Vanroosmalen 1, M Hopkins 1 - Pitching - A Vanroosmalen 5 K2 Road Runners - Safe hits: T Mcintosh 2, B Roughsedge 1, B Catt 1; Catches - S Haake 1 - Pitching - K2 - B. Roughsedge 6 K2 Well done to all teams this season and thanks to all the volunteers and supporters. The first semi final match starts on Saturday, March 19, hope to see you all there.

