Whyalla News has asked the six candidates running for the seat of Giles to talk about the situation of health in South Australia. I think we need to make clear that we are served by extremely hard-working and skilled frontline healthcare professionals in Giles, and that needs to be acknowledged before anything else. Government support for health services in our region has not been equal to their responsibilities. Health care is becoming more privatised and as such, money is not getting to where it should - and our hospitals, ambulance services and Medicare are all under-funded. Country people have to travel vast distances with the added expense and stress to access testing and treatment, and even then can still face months of wait times. Regional Australia needs access to quality specialists and health professionals, and funding and initiatives to remedy this should be a priority. The Greens believe that all South Australians are entitled to the best health care system possible, regardless of how much they earn or where they live and that all public investment in health care should go directly to public health care system. This is the obvious solution to ensure that rural, regional and remote health services are adequately funded to be able to provide quality health services, no matter where someone lives in the state. This includes providing necessary funding First Nations health care programs to close the gaps between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. Strengthening our rural health workforce has been a hallmark of the Marshall Liberal Government's first term. We have invested $20 million to fund more than 60 programs and initiatives that are tackling the health workforce challenges of rural SA in new and innovative ways. Last month, the Marshall Government signed off on a landmark $188 million agreement to help retain and attract GP services in regional SA. In the Flinders and Upper North Local Health Network, a nursing program supporting graduates to step into the workforce is helping more than 40 nurses take up roles in the region this year, 21 nurses at Port Augusta hospital, 19 nurses at Whyalla hospital, one nurse at Quorn Health Service, and two nurses at Roxby Downs Health Service. This program is a great example of how we are boosting the workforce across regional SA to ensure we are able to meet the needs of communities. Whyalla has recently received a new trainee paramedic and more medical interns, and there are new renal and cancer services in Whyalla, so that more people in our community can receive their treatment closer to home. The Government is also rebuilding ambulance stations in Port Augusta, Roxby Downs and Hawker. If re-elected, the Liberal Government will double the fuel subsidy under the Patient Assistance Transport Scheme which would be the first increase in more than 20 years. Family First believes the health of the nation starts with the health of each family. Family First will promote and support measures to improve the accessibility and quality of healthcare for all South Australians. We believe every person is entitled to just and equitable access to quality health services and is committed to providing opportunities for all families. We acknowledge the particular needs of people living in rural and remote areas. Family First will advocate for medical school places necessary to meet demand, especially in rural and remote areas; and those where attracting GPs is difficult. Family First will support measures that ensure access to affordable dental health care and urgently advocate for an end to 'ramping' of ambulances. We will support public health programs in areas such as encouraging healthy eating, quitting smoking, and reducing alcohol consumption and support programs aimed at overcoming problems of drug abuse, combating gambling and other addictions. Family First will work to 'close the gap' in health outcomes for Aboriginal South Australians. Family First will promote better mental health and suicide prevention programs, adequately resourced especially in the often neglected regional and rural areas of SA. Family First will support sufficient resourcing for the NDIS and for disability services within the South Australian health and community welfare system. SA-BEST's priorities include: Health is going to be one of the biggest issues in this election. We don't have enough nurses, doctors, paramedics and ambulance officers and we don't have enough beds both for those with physical conditions and mental health problems. Labor will not build a basketball stadium; we will direct that money towards our health system. We will deliver 33 additional ambulance officers and paramedics in the Upper Spencer Gulf. Whyalla will get an additional 24/7 ambulance crew and additional ambulances and we will fund transfer crews so that ambos are not drawn away from the communities they service. We are going to employ an extra 100 doctors in our public health system and deploy 10 new specialists in regional areas. The funding will also include doctors for mental health and more mental health beds in our regions. We will employ 300 additional nurses and legislate nurse/patient ratios so they do not become a government bargaining chip in industrial disputes. There will also be a 300-bed increase in our public health system and the resources to support them. We need to continue to work on attracting specialists and GPs to regional areas, preferably as residents. We have to address the long waiting lists for public patients. Our health system was stressed before Covid, and things have only got worse. It's only fair to say our State's health system is facing a crisis. Ambulances are being ramped because emergency departments in city hospitals are being overwhelmed. The system is struggling to cope with insufficient resources, staff and funding. The health system was gutted under 16 years of Labor and the Liberals aren't helping either: on the one hand they talk about record funding for health in South Australia but with the other they appoint consultants to slash spending. We have some unique health challenges in Giles too. There has been an increase in violence against nurses at the Whyalla hospital and we lack specialists in large centres like Port Augusta and Whyalla. This means that many people in Giles have to make the long trip to Adelaide for specialist health care - we have a large community here with specialist health needs going un-met. I'll be working for more local health services, including specialists, in Giles communities with a focus on preventative health to address issues like diabetes and obesity. One Nation will also work for a better, smarter health system in South Australia that with technology will improve the efficiency of managing beds to take pressure off crowded EDs and reduce ambulance ramping.

State of our health, wellbeing