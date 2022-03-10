Fun time for Whyalla's down syndrome community

news, local-news,

Mission Australia is encouraging Whyalla's Down Syndrome community to pull on their crazy socks for a fantastic celebration at Whyalla Bowland on March 18. The entertaining evening will allow people with down syndrome to meet one another, while enjoying a game of ten-pin bowling in a fun environment. Mission Australia Eyre and Western Far North region's community engagement facilitator Jacinta Dempsey said the event hopes to build off the success of last year's event in Port Augusta. "Last year, we put on an event for World Down Syndrome Day in Port Augusta and it was really well received by the community," she said. "After that success, we wanted to do something similar in Whyalla, but we also wanted to open it up to the region as a whole, so places like Port Augusta, Quorn or Cowell." Ms Dempsey said the celebration will provide an opportunity for people living with down syndrome to mingle with each people in a welcoming environment. "Some feedback we got from last year was that the event was really good for children to meet adults with down syndrome," she said. "It also allowed parents to connect and have conversations about different things that may impact the life of people living with down syndrome." The creation of the event came after the Port Augusta community believed that celebration days, such as World Down Syndrome Day, weren't celebrated in regional areas, unlike metropolitan locations. Ms Dempsey said last year's event garnered a healthy crowd, and with this year's event opened to families outside of Whyalla, she hopes more people can benefit from the gathering. "Around 10-12 people attended last year's event, and we hope that the people who attend this year's event will have a great time," she added. - Details: Mission Australia's down syndrome community event will take place at Whyalla Bowland on March 18 from 4-6pm. To RSVP for the event phone 0436 946 102.

