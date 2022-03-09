news, local-news,

Country Market Tanderra Craft Village Saturday, March 12, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, it is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468. or via Facebook page. Back on track Saltbush Orienteering Sunday, March 13, start location wetlands carpark across from West Whyalla Football Club, try your hand at orienteering, fun for the entire family. Iinformation check the Saltbush Orienteers' website and facebook page or contact Darren Bergmann on 0438 558 111. Get a groove on VHS the Video Hits Show Sunday, March 13 @ Lea Memorial Theatre, Pt Augusta, 8pm. The best bits of your favourite VHS era movies on the big screen with performers creating the musical soundtrack. Have a kick West Whyalla Junior Football Club Wednesday, March 16, U15 training begins; Wednesday, March 23, Auskick, U10, U12.5 training, 4.30-5.30pm, new players most welcome. Contact Mardi 0429 442 493 Top speed 410 Sprintcar Track Championship Final Sunday, March 19, Whyalla Westline Speedway, 4.30-8.30pm, supported by the City of Whyalla, racing includes V6 sprints, junior sedans and more. Entertaining you uneARTh Festival Saturday March 19 - Sunday, March 27, numerous locations. Kick off the festival on March 19 with live entertainment on stage as well as pop-up performers across the city, bookings at https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/unearth-opening-af2022. For more information follow https://www.facebook.com/uneARThFestival In top voice Join a choir Monday, March 21 & 28, Long Street Primary School hall, 7pm-8.30pm; come 'n' try sessions to see if there's interest in starting a choir, no experience required - just a love of singing. All welcome from 16years of age. Revving it up Whyalla British American Motorcycle Club Sunday, March 26, entrance to Field St via Gowrie Ave, 10am-2pm, cars and motors of any kind welcome, free entry, food and drink available, no pets. For information phone 0419 828 896 Market fair Tanderra Craft Village Saturday & Sunday, March 26-27, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; live entertainment, variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, arts and crafts and more. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468. or via Facebook page. On song Whyalla Singers Inc Wednesday, April 6, Field Street Senior Citizens Hall, 7pm; back from COVID-19 recess, new members welcome, contact Ros 0428 308 730. EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON Send event details to sharon.hansen@austcommunitymedia.com.au. For any COVID-19 protocols contact the event organisers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/ef39ad21-5ae6-4a49-9433-7cfd61f06718.jpg/r0_51_314_228_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

What's on in Whyalla: March 11-18