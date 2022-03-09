What's on in Whyalla: March 11-18
Country Market
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday, March 12, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, it is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468. or via Facebook page.
Back on track
Saltbush Orienteering
Sunday, March 13, start location wetlands carpark across from West Whyalla Football Club, try your hand at orienteering, fun for the entire family. Iinformation check the Saltbush Orienteers' website and facebook page or contact Darren Bergmann on 0438 558 111.
Get a groove on
VHS the Video Hits Show
Sunday, March 13 @ Lea Memorial Theatre, Pt Augusta, 8pm. The best bits of your favourite VHS era movies on the big screen with performers creating the musical soundtrack.
Have a kick
West Whyalla Junior Football Club
Wednesday, March 16, U15 training begins; Wednesday, March 23, Auskick, U10, U12.5 training, 4.30-5.30pm, new players most welcome. Contact Mardi 0429 442 493
Top speed
410 Sprintcar Track Championship Final
Sunday, March 19, Whyalla Westline Speedway, 4.30-8.30pm, supported by the City of Whyalla, racing includes V6 sprints, junior sedans and more.
Entertaining you
uneARTh Festival
Saturday March 19 - Sunday, March 27, numerous locations. Kick off the festival on March 19 with live entertainment on stage as well as pop-up performers across the city, bookings at https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/unearth-opening-af2022. For more information follow https://www.facebook.com/uneARThFestival
In top voice
Join a choir
Monday, March 21 & 28, Long Street Primary School hall, 7pm-8.30pm; come 'n' try sessions to see if there's interest in starting a choir, no experience required - just a love of singing. All welcome from 16years of age.
Revving it up
Whyalla British American Motorcycle Club
Sunday, March 26, entrance to Field St via Gowrie Ave, 10am-2pm, cars and motors of any kind welcome, free entry, food and drink available, no pets. For information phone 0419 828 896
Market fair
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday & Sunday, March 26-27, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; live entertainment, variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, arts and crafts and more. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468. or via Facebook page.
On song
Whyalla Singers Inc
Wednesday, April 6, Field Street Senior Citizens Hall, 7pm; back from COVID-19 recess, new members welcome, contact Ros 0428 308 730.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Send event details to sharon.hansen@austcommunitymedia.com.au. For any COVID-19 protocols contact the event organisers.