Michele Storic's efforts in the Whyalla community has been recognised as the newest recipient of the 2021/22 Bis Whyalla Business Woman of the Year Award. The award ceremony was held at Westlands Hotel last Thursday evening with about 135 guests in attendance, with Governor of South Australia, the Honourable Frances Adamson AC attending as guest speaker. Mrs Storic has been recognised for her commitment to her leadership role as Whyalla and Central Eyre Peninsula manager for Centacare Catholic Country SA, which supported regional communities and vulnerable children and families. A social worker, Mrs Storic has used her specialist skills to deliver services out of the Whyalla office with a great history of achievement and respect withing the human services sector. She has also balanced this with co-managing a successful tourism business in Whyalla Fishing Charters alongside her husband and family. Mrs Storic said she was humbled to be nominated and extremley honoured to be named as this year's recipient. She said her passion for the community drove her to continue doing everything she did. "I do what I do because I'm passionate about what I do and it's a great place to live," she said. "We choose to make a difference and support growth in all areas of what we do." Mrs Storic said she loved engaging with the community and building connections to help it be the best it can. She said while she did not do what she did for recognition or awards, she was very grateful and credited the great support she had around her. "I do truly appreciate the support and teams I do have around me, my colleagues, my family and friends as I wouldn't be the person I am today or have achieve what I have achieved without their support and encouragement," she said. "There are so many deserving award recipients out there, I am extremely grateful but everyone should be proud and recognised for the input they have towards the Whyalla community through their businesses." Mrs Storic said she thanked sponsors Bis Industries and Enterprising Women Whyalla Inc for the award.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/8ee5f89c-5f1b-4205-b82d-10f56ee7793b.JPG/r0_446_4032_2724_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg