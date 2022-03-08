news, local-news,

On Wednesday, March 9, the Whyalla Public Library will celebrate its 10th birthday with the community, hosting a sausage sizzle as well as handing out special take home craft packs for children, distributing 'birthday biscuits' and providing a birthday selfie booth. Celebrations will take place between 11am and 1pm, so get along and see all the services the library and its staff have to offer. There is also a new system is making it easier for library customers to access services with a 'Click and Collect' style program. Library team leader Natalie Williams said the service, which started as a pilot project, would allow users access through the Libraries SA APP on their smart devices. "Under the OneCard network of South Australian Libraries, customers have access to a huge range of items across the entire network and with the click of a button can place a hold on an item and request for it to be sent to the Whyalla Public Library for collection," she said. "Once the item is physically received by the Whyalla Library it is processed and placed on the reservation shelf - A text or an email is sent to the customer saying their item is available for collection." She said customers could choose the method of pick-up, whether it was physically entering the library or they could have it delivered to their vehicle, which was especially convenient for people such as mothers with small children or people who have trouble with mobility. "Once customers have activated the click and collect service they can select how far away they are in travelling time to the Library, ie: 10mins, 15mins etc," she said. "The Whyalla Library staff then pull the item from the reservation shelf and checkout to the customer, the item is walked out to where the customer is waiting in their vehicle by a staff member." The library is also building on its successful outreach services for community members who can no longer visit the facilities. "The Whyalla Library offers the Outreach Service where a staff member selects various items ie: books, DVDs, CDs or even audio books for a particular person and once a month have a team of dedicated volunteers deliver these items directly to them," Ms Williams said. The library is continuing to run its digital drop-in sessions three times a week with people being able to access free help with their own devices or get help while using the free public computers. "You can print, scan and copy at the library for a small amount of money and there is also Being Digital lessons twice a week," Ms Williams said. For the month of March they are focusing on all session times advertised on the library's Facebook page and Instagram or just call the library for help. - Details: Library is located at 19 Ekblom St, Whyalla Norrie, phone 8645 7891 or email library@whyalla.sa.gov.au

