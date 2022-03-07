news, local-news,

It was an an exciting finish to the Spencer Gulf Bowling Association Thursday Pennant competition when minor premiers Whyalla Golf recently took on the Quorn side. in very close games over 21 ends with the scores changing between rinks Ann Buckley's team of Robyn Watson, Dianne Jacobs and Heather Prosser drew 17-all . Helen Smith's team of Maureen Brett, Raelene Birdseye and Sue Gledhill played hard but were unable to get the win, losing 26-19. It was pleasing to see so many supporters from the other clubs such as Port Augusta ETSA and Whyalla Golf travel to watch the game. In the Saturday Pennants competition there is only one game to play before the finals. Previous results: Division 1 - ETSA 167, Golf 166 Division 2 - Wilmington Gold 153, PA Blue 131; Golf 99, Whyalla Green 94 Finalists: Whyalla Golf Thursday Pennant side; back row, Sue Gledhill, Maureen Brett, Helen Smith, Heather Prosser, front row, Dianne Jacobs, Robyn Watson, Ann Buckley, and Raelene Birdseye. Photo: supplied.

