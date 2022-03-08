news, local-news,

The orienteering season starts on Sunday, March 13, with a street/park event featuring the Wetlands-Tower Hill mapped area. The start location will be at the carpark at the wetlands accessible from Playford Avenue and across from the West Whyalla Football Club. There will be direction signs and the orienteering van, painted orange and white, will be parked there. The first event for the Saltbush Orienteers is open to regular orienteers and casual participants who should have sturdy shoes, put on sunscreen and carry some water. Participants can start at any time between 10am and 1pm. The street/park event is ideal for newcomers to orienteering as they will use the basic skills of orientating the map to the surrounding features and walking along linear features such as footpaths and lane ways. Participants can do their courses individually or in groups. - Details: For more information check the Saltbush Orienteers' website and facebook page about the upcoming event and the program for the season. For queries contact Darren Bergmann on 0438 558 111.

