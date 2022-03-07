news, local-news,

Medical students are set to learn essential skills under the supervision of general practitioners in Whyalla, Cummins and Roxby Downs over the next 12 months. Ten fifth-year Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) students from The University of Adelaide - Adelaide Rural Clinical School (ARCS), will spend their 2022 academic/clinical year in Whyalla. As part of Federal funding, 30 per cent of Adelaide Uni fifth-year students are required to spend their clinical placement in rural locations. A welcome event for the students was held at the ForeShore Motor Inn on Tuesday, March 1. In addition to their placement in GP practices, the students are also exposed to a variety of specialist sessions including paediatrics, human reproductive health, geriatrics and surgery and will also spend time with Nunyara Aboriginal Health Services. Four times a year, Whyalla's ARCS program hosts three fourth-year students who train with the Whyalla Hospital Surgery team for a nine-week rotation, along with some sixth-year students who do a four week rotation. ARCS, The University of Adelaide operational manager Dee Risley said that due to the long placements, the students would be looking at engaging in a range of community activities and sporting pursuits. "These programs have now been part of Whyalla and other rural sites for 20 years and we certainly hope to continue for many years to come," she said. "The Adelaide Rural Clinical School could not have such success with this program without the support of the Whyalla community. "So we thank all who have supported this program. Our students always give us fantastic feedback about their time in Whyalla."

Medical students to call Whyalla 'home' for 12 months