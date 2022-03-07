Whyalla photographers brush up on technique

news, local-news,

Whyalla Photography Group members spent a busy morning at the Ada Ryan Gardens recently, trying their hand at some interesting techniques. After coffee, cake, and a chat, some new photography methods were tried, ready for next month's competition. Zooming while shooting was the aim of the day and everyone had fun and failures, but in the end most people achieved some reasonable photos. - Details: People can learn more about the group in person at the Darling Terrace Art Gallery, 7.30pm on the second Wednesday of each month or email WhyallaPhotographyGroup@live.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/0c7d6628-d5f2-4a54-83af-8992e594efbc.jpg/r0_226_708_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg