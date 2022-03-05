news, local-news,

Liberal candidate for Giles Graham Taylor has a long history in Whyalla in a professional accounting career and as a businessman and sport administrator. His family spans five generations in the region. Mr Taylor was wrongly identified as Mr Reynolds in the Whyalla News print edition on Thursday. Mr Taylor has always been engaged with the Liberal Party to advance its principles and believes that now is a wonderful opportunity to continue to build and develop our cities and communities in Giles and leverage the new industries that the Marshall Government has attracted to or established in SA. "Our regions matter" is more than just a slogan for the Liberal Party or for Mr Taylor. It is a core belief. South Australia's regions are a critical driver of our state economy contributing about $29 billion yearly and employing just under 150,000 people. The State Liberal Party is committed to making regional South Australia a better place in which to live, work and raise a family and they are doing this through record investments across health, education, infrastructure and job-creating projects. This can be seen right across Giles with a new state-of-the-art school being built at Whyalla in one of the most important-ever investments in the city's future. A new $8 million steel-processing facility is also being built at Whyalla as well as the new jetty. Both received help from the Regional Growth Fund. After 16 years of Labor neglect the Liberal Party has actually listened to the wants and needs of farmers, primary producers, fishers and those who live in Giles and rural South Australia.

