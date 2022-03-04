news, local-news,

A candidate for the Whyalla-based seat of Giles had his identity stolen. SA-BEST's Tom Antonio almost missed voting for himself at the March poll after a bizarre case of identity theft which had him enrolled in an entirely different seat. The anomaly was discovered only by chance when the party submitted his nomination to the Electoral Commission only to be told their records showed he was enrolled in Flinders at a Port Lincoln address. "I was stunned when they told me I wasn't enrolled to vote in Giles because I have always voted in Whyalla where I have lived for more than 40 years," he said. The mix-up was the latest in a series of frustrating notices and fines that had been issued to Mr Antonio through the Infrastructure and Transport Department after he reported his driver's licence stolen in a car break-in last year. But the brazen theft continued to cause headaches for him and highlighted just how simple it was for anyone to steal an identity using a government website. "The thief used the information on my driver's licence to change my address by simply logging onto the departmental site without needing to show any other forms of identification or using passwords to do so. It was that easy," he said. The implications were enormous and serious. On a trip to Adelaide one of his Electrical Discounters vans was snapped by a government detection camera for being unregistered and he copped not only a $500 fine, but later another $500 penalty for ignoring the first notice which had been sent to the bogus address. "When I drew it to their attention, they only reduced the fine back to the original $500 rather than waive it altogether and blamed me for not being aware the registration was due," Mr Antonio said. "I had no choice but to pay it and cop demerit points for something that wasn't my fault. "This glaring security flaw needs to be fixed. What if this type of identity theft happened to senior citizens reliant on a mail out, or people from different ethnic backgrounds and with limited knowledge of English or skills in using online portals?" Luckily, an eagle-eyed electoral staffer spotted the discrepancy when cross-checking the candidate's nomination and corrected the information. "So, imagine if the result in Giles came down to one or two votes and I wasn't able to cast a vote on polling day. I would be kicking myself - and the department," Mr Antonio said. Upper House MP with SA-BEST Frank Pangallo said he had raised the issue in parliament with Transport Minister Corey Wingard.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PT5WvZtvmBPsgG5FrHxVQb/be332682-0440-4ad1-8971-8161b591e2d9.jpeg/r65_209_731_585_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg