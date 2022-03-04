news, local-news,

An Australia-first grants program has been proposed to allow university graduates to have their HECS debt "repaid" in full in return for working on the Eyre Peninsula. This is a policy of political party SA-BEST whose candidate Tom Antonio is challenging Labor's Eddie Hughes for the Whyalla-based seat of Giles. The ambitious scheme is particularly helpful to towns seeking doctors on the peninsula. Under the program, a graduate with qualifications - doctors, nurses, specialists, teachers and other professionals - would receive a yearly grant if they pledged to work in the country for up five years. Set at a rate of up to $5000 yearly, the plan would provide a graduate with up to $25,000 in this time - or the equivalent of their HECS debt, whichever is the lesser amount. If the graduate decided to leave the region before the expiry of that commitment, they would need to repay the grant. Upper House MP with SA-BEST Frank Pangallo said the program depended on the party's winning the balance of power in the Legislative Council at the state election after which it would demand whichever party forms government to commit funds to the scheme. Mr Antonio said the scheme was a great way to lure young graduates to regional cities crying out for specialist services. "Our regions are dying because none of us are able to attract and keep key workers," he said. Mr Hughes responded by saying he backed anything that would bring graduates into the country and that the Labor Party had already told of ways to support graduates going into rural areas. "SA-BEST will never be in a position to deliver anything. They are basically living in a fantasy land," he said. "They can make all sorts of promises and come with a set of free steak knives, but they are not in a position to do anything."

