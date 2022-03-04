Rail contract win for Whyalla steelworks

news, local-news,

A contract to supply steel for the Inland Rail project is set to support the Whyalla Integrated Steelworks and its employees with the prospect of steady work over the next few years. Liberty Primary Steel will continue to supply 147,000 tonnes of steel over the next three to five years, with the Whyalla Integrated Steelworks to supply the remainder of rail needed for Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) Inland Rail project and other works. Primary Steel executive managing director Jason Schell said the contract would support the 1500 employees at the steelworks as they contributed to the high quality products being used for projects such as Inland Rail. "It's exciting to see this nation-building project being built with Australian steel and benefitting regional communities across Australia, including Whyalla," he said. "We already have a strong association with ARTC through the Tangent Rail Development - a collaborative initiative culminating in a modified rail profile delivering a lower cost solution for ARTC and continuity of supply of quality steel rail to major infrastructure projects from the Whyalla Steelworks." ARTC chief executive Mark Campbell said the company would support Australian manufacturing, especially as the country comes back from economic impacts over the past couple of years. "This contract reinforces the investment in rail, including Inland Rail, which is supporting jobs and building efficient and strengthened supply chains for generations to come," he said. "Towns like Whyalla produce world-class products and we will be supplied with 147,000 tonnes of top-quality Australian made steel for the remainder of Australia's transformational infrastructure project Inland Rail and to support ARTC's operational requirements." The contract will produce more than 2,400km of rail manufactured in Whyalla for the Inland Rail track from Melbourne to Brisbane as well as other ARTC projects across Australia.

Rail contract win for Whyalla steelworks