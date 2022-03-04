Meet the candidates who want to represent Giles

news, local-news,

Whyalla News would like to introduce the six candidates running for the seat of Giles in the coming state election. Whyalla is my home and it has been, apart from a few years, since the age of 10. It is a community that I am fully committed to, and I want to see it prosper for the benefit of all. Whyalla has had its ups and downs and I have seen firsthand the impact the downs can have. It is why jobs are at the top of the list of priorities along with health and education. Long-term unemployment is corrosive, for the individual and the community. Secure, well-paid work is the key to so much. In my four years in government, between 2014 -2018, over $200 million in discretionary spending was invested in Whyalla. Labor and I will always be there for the steel industry. It is part of our sovereign manufacturing capacity and the economic foundation of our community along with mining. We need to take a far more strategic approach as a state to port development and Whyalla's port should be given priority status for expansion to service our region. Whyalla is the most sensible location in our state for the development of a hydrogen hub to both complement iron and steel production and for other opportunities. I continue to lobby for Whyalla as the site of the hydrogen-fuelled power station that Labor has committed to if elected. We need a lot more investment in health and in early childhood education and support and education generally. Whyalla steelworker Barry Drage will stand as One Nation's candidate for the seat of Giles. Born and bred on the Eyre Peninsula, he will have a strong focus on regional economic development, improving basic services in remote communities, and improving housing supply and affordability. "I've always called this place my home, and I wouldn't live anywhere else," he said. "Giles is a unique electorate with heavy industry, farming and the challenges which come with living in some of the most remote communities in Australia. "I'm standing for One Nation in Giles because I think people here deserve a truly local representative who's going to act in their interests and not those of corporate or union donors." Mr Drage said sound regional development would help in reversing the exodus of younger people from regional areas. "There's just not a lot for our younger people to do or look forward to," he said. "They need more local opportunities to learn and work, such as those provided by One Nation's plan to create a regional apprenticeship scheme. "I'll be prioritising economic development and social infrastructure which helps incentivise our younger people to stay in the regions. "This includes housing - availability and affordability is falling out of reach for an increasing number of Australians. "We strongly support Australian manufacturing and innovation as critical to economic security and sovereign capability - ensuring the sustainability of steelworks in Whyalla is an important part of this policy." My heart and soul is here in Giles. With so many challenges facing this region, bold commitments and a 'can-do' mentality are desperately needed so we can get on with the job of revitalising and reviving our community, which has grown sick and tired of broken government promises and being ignored. I will stand up for you and work tirelessly to get the very best for our region, as I did in the 11 years I served on the Whyalla Council. Never again do we want to face the near catastrophe of 2017 when the steelworks looked like closing. Closure was never going to be an option for me, which is why I lobbied hard to get local governments across Australia to agree to buy only Whyalla-made steel for their projects. We need bold plans to revitalise our city, the region, and to grow the steel industry into a global industrial showpiece promoting green energy. I am particularly concerned that not enough is being done to tackle crime rates in Port Augusta. Imposing licensing restrictions is not the answer and amounts to racism by stealth. We need more police on the streets there and greater efforts to address the real social issues that exist. Other issues that SA-BEST intends to meet head-on, is to ensure there are jobs, tackling substance abuse, improving aged care services, and reducing the cost of energy, which is having an impact on all our lives. We also need to create opportunities so we can keep families together and to stop the exodus of our youngest and brightest. I am 53 years of age and have been married for 27 years and have four children. I have lived in regional SA all my life and have grown up in the Iron Triangle. I run a small plumbing business employing 10 people - while running our business we have trained five apprentices to tradesmen. Four of them still work for our business now. All our apprentices have been local young people. I believe in giving back to the community through training and empowering local young people. We also sponsor two local sports teams because once again we believe in giving back to the community. I understand the struggles of small business and would try to remove red tape that slows down progress and efficiencies. I am hard working man and started my business from scratch. I am not a career politician and believe everyone deserves a fair go. I will do my best for everybody in Giles to the best of my abilities. I believe in religious freedom and the right for parents to raise their children in their faith. In the next parliament there will almost certainly be attempts to restrict faith-based schools and organisations from hiring people who share their values as well as restricting the rights of people of faith to express their views in public. We need to protect our freedoms. I am a family man and will strongly push family values . Strong families make strong communities. Graham has a very long history in Whyalla in a professional accounting career, as a businessman and a sporting administrator. His family spans five generations in the region. He has always been engaged with the Liberal Party to advance its principles and believes that now is a wonderful opportunity to continue to build and develop our cities and communities in Giles, and leverage the new industries that the Marshall Government has attracted to or established in SA. 'Our regions matter' is more than just a slogan for the Liberal Party or for Graham. It's a core belief. South Australia's regions are a critical driver of our state economy contributing around $29 billion per year and employing just under 150,000 people. The State Liberal Party is committed to making regional South Australia a better place in which to live, work and raise a family and they are doing this through record investments across health, education, infrastructure and job-creating projects. This can be seen right across Giles with a new state-of-the-art school being built at Whyalla in one of the most important ever investments in the city's future. A new $8 million steel-processing facility is also being built at Whyalla as well as the new jetty. Both received help from the Regional Growth Fund. After 16 years of Labor neglect the Liberal Party has actually listened to the wants and needs of farmers, primary producers, fishers and those who live in Giles and rural South Australia. I'm standing as a candidate in the 2022 State Election for Giles because I believe that regional Australia - often overlooked and under-represented - deserves better government. Growing up in rural South Australia, I spent a lot of time on the move. Travelling within Australia has been a big part of my life, and I've always been interested in getting to know and understand different places and other people. I worked from the time I was 12 - grape-picking and cleaning throughout school until heading off to uni at 17. The first in my family to go on to tertiary education, I loved studying - and have since earned post graduate qualifications in education, with a specialisation in cognitive psychology and educational practice. Since then I've lived and worked all over South Australia, spending many years teaching in primary schools and TAFE, from Tarcoola to Mount Gambier, the Barossa to Burnside. I've also worked in aged and child care, pastoral care and chaplaincy, with prisoners and refugees, in adult literacy and in initiatives targeting family violence and homelessness for women and children - anywhere I could see I could make a positive difference to people's lives. I've since chosen to make my home in Port Augusta, along with my two sons, and am currently teaching in a local school. The bushfires of 2019-2020, the obviously escalating climate crisis and the weak and inadequate response to climate change by both major parties inspired me to stand with the Greens to fight for real action for our country's future.

Meet the candidates who want to represent Giles