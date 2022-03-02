news, local-news,

Local MP Eddie Hughes and union members are celebrating the announcement of a proposed half-a-billion-dollar investment in a hydrogen plant at Whyalla. Mr Hughes, who holds the Whyalla-based seat of Giles, gathered with members of the Australian Workers Union and Australian Manufacturing Workers Union to mark the possible venture. The $593 million proposal is touted to go ahead if Labor wins government at the state election on March 19. "It is great for jobs and contractors in our region," Mr Hughes said. "A green hydrogen power plant will back up our renewable energy generators and help drive down wholesale electricity prices. "This will be the biggest state investment in Whyalla in many decades and will be an important building block in the creation of a major hydrogen hub here." The project would consist for a hydrogen power station, electrolyser and storage facility, powering new jobs and industry in South Australia. Labor opened itself up to representations from communities around SA and the City of Whyalla put forward a submission. If elected, the party will set up an expert panel to report in 90 days to identify the most appropriate parcel of land either owned by the Crown or the city in the area of Whyalla and Port Bonython. The panel will comprise or representatives from: The project will feature: New positions that could be created include: Mr Hughes said his city was "perfect" to host the world-leading hydrogen power station. "Once built, this plant will help provide the people of Whyalla with the certainty of jobs for decades to come," he said. City of Whyalla Mayor Clare McLaughlin said the announcement would be a "game-changer" for the future of the area. "This level of commitment by Labor would create the long-awaited diversification of our economy and give us a far more stable, secured future," Mayor McLaughlin said. "These large-scale projects would also lead to a growing Whyalla population, more jobs and increased education pathways. "Over the next decade, we believe Whyalla can be at the epicentre of global green hydrogen development, helping Australia achieve net zero emissions by 2050." Mayor McLaughlin said she was heartened to hear that both major South Australian political parties recognised the importance green hydrogen was to the future of the region, state and country. "With bipartisan support at both Federal and State levels to establish Whyalla as a green hydrogen hub, council is looking forward to working with the parties that form government to make this vision a reality," she said. SA-BEST candidate for Giles, Tom Antonio, welcomed the proposal "with caution". He said the plant would bring much-needed jobs as well as a significant economic boost - during construction and when fully operational - if it went ahead. "Labor needs to give an iron-clad commitment that ... it will keep its word," he said. "Sadly, we have heard it all before - including during the last election when both major parties swept into town to announce big-ticket projects. "Sadly, none of them eventuated - and sadly, the people of Giles rarely hear from both the Liberals or Labor outside an election campaign."

