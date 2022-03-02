Labor MP links with unions to celebrate huge investment plan for Whyalla
Local MP Eddie Hughes and union members are celebrating the announcement of a proposed half-a-billion-dollar investment in a hydrogen plant at Whyalla.
Mr Hughes, who holds the Whyalla-based seat of Giles, gathered with members of the Australian Workers Union and Australian Manufacturing Workers Union to mark the possible venture.
The $593 million proposal is touted to go ahead if Labor wins government at the state election on March 19.
"It is great for jobs and contractors in our region," Mr Hughes said.
"A green hydrogen power plant will back up our renewable energy generators and help drive down wholesale electricity prices.
"This will be the biggest state investment in Whyalla in many decades and will be an important building block in the creation of a major hydrogen hub here."
The project would consist for a hydrogen power station, electrolyser and storage facility, powering new jobs and industry in South Australia.
Labor opened itself up to representations from communities around SA and the City of Whyalla put forward a submission.
If elected, the party will set up an expert panel to report in 90 days to identify the most appropriate parcel of land either owned by the Crown or the city in the area of Whyalla and Port Bonython.
The panel will comprise or representatives from:
- The Barngarla people
- Whyalla council
- Infrastructure SA
- Department of Energy and Mining
- Department of Infrastructure and Transport
- SA Water
- Environment Protection Authority
- ElectraNet
- SA Power Networks
The project will feature:
- 200MW Hydrogen Power Station, harnessing South Australian renewable energy to supply cleaner and cheaper power to South Australian businesses, factories, manufacturers and miners, creating new jobs and helping attract new industry to South Australia.
- 250MWe capacity of hydrogen electrolysers, using excess renewable energy to produce hydrogen, reducing the need to remotely switch off rooftop solar for households and businesses and unlocking the $20 billion pipeline of renewable energy projects in South Australia.
- Hydrogen Storage Facility, holding the equivalent of two months' operation or 3600 tonnes of hydrogen, providing extra capacity when required.
New positions that could be created include:
- Up to 300 jobs during the construction of the power station
- At least 10,000 jobs unlocked from the $20 billion pipeline of renewable energy projects in South Australia.
- More than 900 jobs created through developing a hydrogen export industry.
Mr Hughes said his city was "perfect" to host the world-leading hydrogen power station.
"Once built, this plant will help provide the people of Whyalla with the certainty of jobs for decades to come," he said.
City of Whyalla Mayor Clare McLaughlin said the announcement would be a "game-changer" for the future of the area.
"This level of commitment by Labor would create the long-awaited diversification of our economy and give us a far more stable, secured future," Mayor McLaughlin said.
"These large-scale projects would also lead to a growing Whyalla population, more jobs and increased education pathways.
"Over the next decade, we believe Whyalla can be at the epicentre of global green hydrogen development, helping Australia achieve net zero emissions by 2050."
Mayor McLaughlin said she was heartened to hear that both major South Australian political parties recognised the importance green hydrogen was to the future of the region, state and country.
"With bipartisan support at both Federal and State levels to establish Whyalla as a green hydrogen hub, council is looking forward to working with the parties that form government to make this vision a reality," she said.
SA-BEST candidate for Giles, Tom Antonio, welcomed the proposal "with caution".
He said the plant would bring much-needed jobs as well as a significant economic boost - during construction and when fully operational - if it went ahead.
"Labor needs to give an iron-clad commitment that ... it will keep its word," he said.
"Sadly, we have heard it all before - including during the last election when both major parties swept into town to announce big-ticket projects.
"Sadly, none of them eventuated - and sadly, the people of Giles rarely hear from both the Liberals or Labor outside an election campaign."
