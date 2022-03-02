news, local-news,

Local MP Eddie Hughes and union members are celebrating the announcement of a proposed half-a-billion-dollar investment in a hydrogen plant at Whyalla. Mr Hughes, who holds the Whyalla-based seat of Giles, gathered with members of the Australian Workers Union and Australian Manufacturing Workers Union to mark the possible venture. The $593 million proposal will go ahead if Labor wins government at the state election on March 19. "It is great for jobs and contractors in our region," Mr Hughes said. "A green hydrogen power plant will back up our renewable energy generators and help drive down wholesale electricity prices. "This will be the biggest state investment in Whyalla in many decades and will be an important building block in the creation of a major hydrogen hub here." The project would consist for a hydrogen power station, electrolyser and storage facility, powering new jobs and industry in South Australia. Labor opened itself up to representations from communities around SA and the City of Whyalla put forward a submission. If elected, the party will set up an expert panel to report in 90 days to identify the most appropriate parcel of land either owned by the Crown or the city in the area of Whyalla and Port Bonython. The panel will comprise: The project will feature: New positions that could be created include: Mr Hughes said his city was "perfect" to host the world-leading hydrogen power station. "Once built, this plant will help provide the people of Whyalla with the certainty of jobs for decades to come," he said. SA-BEST candidate for Giles, Tom Antonio, welcomed the proposal "with caution". He said the plant would bring much-needed jobs as well as a significant economic boost - during construction and when fully operational - if it went ahead. "Labor needs to give an iron-clad commitment that ... it will keep its word," he said. "Sadly, we have heard it all before - including during the last election when both major parties swept into town to announce big-ticket projects. "Sadly, none of them eventuated - and sadly, the people of Giles rarely hear from both the Liberals or Labor outside an election campaign. "Both major parties have proven time and time again they take the people of Giles for granted - you have my word, I won't." Tom said Adani's promised $200 million solar farm project was announced in 2017, but not a sod has been turned. Progress has stalled on the shovel-ready, on again-off again Cultana project with almost 800,000 solar panels, announced in 2018. The second stage of another solar project by Chinese-Australian investors is yet to get off the ground. Labor's promise at the 2018 election was to deliver a deep-water port in Whyalla. "That project was never going to happen because it was going to be an expensive logistical nightmare," Tom said. "Both major parties must think the people of Giles are gullible to believe such a critical state infrastructure project will proceed - just because it is promised in the middle of an election campaign," he said. "Giles also needs increased funding for our health services, our elderly and the aged care services that look after them, law and order, education and employment opportunities." Mr Antonion's party has unveiled what it says are "freebies for aged pensioners" that it might be able to introduce if in a position of power in parliament. Free full ambulance cover and annual car registration are among several proposed money-saving benefits for SA's 250,000 aged pensioners. Upper House MP with SA-BEST and Ageing spokesman, Frank Pangallo, said if the party was successful and won the balance of power in the Legislative Council or had a position of influence in the House of Assembly in the event of a hung parliament at next month's state election, it would demand a fair go for pensioners struggling with the increasing cost-of-living. The list of demands to whichever party forms government include: Two other priorities for when parliament resumes in May will be to: "SA-BEST is committed to ensuring our elderly citizens are well cared for and are not isolated, neglected or abused," Mr Pangallo said.

