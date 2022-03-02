Labor MP links with unions to celebrate huge investment plan for Whyalla
Local MP Eddie Hughes and union members are celebrating the announcement of a proposed half-a-billion-dollar investment in a hydrogen plant at Whyalla.
Mr Hughes, who holds the Whyalla-based seat of Giles, gathered with members of the Australian Workers Union and Australian Manufacturing Workers Union to mark the possible venture.
The $593 million proposal will go ahead if Labor wins government at the state election on March 19.
"It is great for jobs and contractors in our region," Mr Hughes said.
"A green hydrogen power plant will back up our renewable energy generators and help drive down wholesale electricity prices.
"This will be the biggest state investment in Whyalla in many decades and will be an important building block in the creation of a major hydrogen hub here."
The project would consist for a hydrogen power station, electrolyser and storage facility, powering new jobs and industry in South Australia.
Labor opened itself up to representations from communities around SA and the City of Whyalla put forward a submission.
If elected, the party will set up an expert panel to report in 90 days to identify the most appropriate parcel of land either owned by the Crown or the city in the area of Whyalla and Port Bonython. The panel will comprise:
- The Barngarla people
- Whyalla council
- Infrastructure SA
- Department of Energy and Mining
- Department of Infrastructure and Transport
- SA Water
- Environment Protection Authority
- ElectraNet
- SA Power Networks
The project will feature:
- 200MW Hydrogen Power Station, harnessing South Australian renewable energy to supply cleaner and cheaper power to South Australian businesses, factories, manufacturers and miners, creating new jobs and helping attract new industry to South Australia.
- 250MWe capacity of hydrogen electrolysers, using excess renewable energy to produce hydrogen, reducing the need to remotely switch off rooftop solar for households and businesses and unlocking the $20 billion pipeline of renewable energy projects in South Australia.
- Hydrogen Storage Facility, holding the equivalent of two months' operation or 3600 tonnes of hydrogen, providing extra capacity when required.
New positions that could be created include:
- Up to 300 jobs during the construction of the power station
- At least 10,000 jobs unlocked from the $20 billion pipeline of renewable energy projects in South Australia.
- More than 900 jobs created through developing a hydrogen export industry.
Mr Hughes said his city was "perfect" to host the world-leading hydrogen power station.
"Once built, this plant will help provide the people of Whyalla with the certainty of jobs for decades to come," he said.
SA-BEST candidate for Giles, Tom Antonio, welcomed the proposal "with caution".
He said the plant would bring much-needed jobs as well as a significant economic boost - during construction and when fully operational - if it went ahead.
"Labor needs to give an iron-clad commitment that ... it will keep its word," he said.
"Sadly, we have heard it all before - including during the last election when both major parties swept into town to announce big-ticket projects.
"Sadly, none of them eventuated - and sadly, the people of Giles rarely hear from both the Liberals or Labor outside an election campaign.
"Both major parties have proven time and time again they take the people of Giles for granted - you have my word, I won't."
Tom said Adani's promised $200 million solar farm project was announced in 2017, but not a sod has been turned.
Progress has stalled on the shovel-ready, on again-off again Cultana project with almost 800,000 solar panels, announced in 2018.
The second stage of another solar project by Chinese-Australian investors is yet to get off the ground.
Labor's promise at the 2018 election was to deliver a deep-water port in Whyalla.
"That project was never going to happen because it was going to be an expensive logistical nightmare," Tom said.
"Both major parties must think the people of Giles are gullible to believe such a critical state infrastructure project will proceed - just because it is promised in the middle of an election campaign," he said.
"Giles also needs increased funding for our health services, our elderly and the aged care services that look after them, law and order, education and employment opportunities."
Mr Antonion's party has unveiled what it says are "freebies for aged pensioners" that it might be able to introduce if in a position of power in parliament.
Free full ambulance cover and annual car registration are among several proposed money-saving benefits for SA's 250,000 aged pensioners.
Upper House MP with SA-BEST and Ageing spokesman, Frank Pangallo, said if the party was successful and won the balance of power in the Legislative Council or had a position of influence in the House of Assembly in the event of a hung parliament at next month's state election, it would demand a fair go for pensioners struggling with the increasing cost-of-living.
The list of demands to whichever party forms government include:
- Free full ambulance cover for pensioners over the age of 65, low-income earners, and a 50 per cent discount for those over 65 who don't receive a pension
- Access to free public transport 24/7
- Free access to SA's national parks
- Free parking for the first three hours at public hospitals
- Provide a one-off waiver of stamp duty for aged pensioners who downsized to a smaller property
- Free driver's licence tests for concession card holders
- Fully fund the monitoring of personal alert alarms
Two other priorities for when parliament resumes in May will be to:
- move for a parliamentary inquiry into all aspects of Aged Care in SA, including the State's response to seniors during the pandemic.
- Introduce Australia-first legislation in 2022 for the creation of a Retirement Commissioner within the Office of Ageing Well to oversee the operation of the Retirement Villages Act; manage and adjudicate disputes; inform and educate people from all cultures about the ageing sector and their legal rights; enforce any penalties on operators; investigate any claims of abuse and whether protection needs to be provided.
"SA-BEST is committed to ensuring our elderly citizens are well cared for and are not isolated, neglected or abused," Mr Pangallo said.
