Whyalla uneARTh festival is back to brighten town

Whyalla's uneARTh Festival is back to brighten town. There's something for everyone, with physical theatre, visual arts, comedy, cocktails, kids shows and cabaret all included in this year's program of events. The official program launched on Tuesday, March 1, with the uneARTh committee and local artists coming together to celebrate what's to come. Event coordinator Alyce Wood said it's been an incredible effort to bring this year's festival together. "It's been a challenging year for those in the events industry, so we're thrilled that we are able to deliver nine days of festival fun for the community," she said. "Many of these artists, both local and touring, have missed out on work in the last two years. "To hold this festival, support these artists by providing them a platform to perform and deliver such a big event for our community and those that visit Whyalla is so important. "With restrictions easing we've been able to ensure that all events being held are COVID safe." The nine-day festival comes to town March 19-27 with a sneaky pre-festival, warm-up event happening on Friday, March 18 - Glittery Bits: Cocktails and Crafts. Held at Whisk Away, it will be an opportunity to get in the mood and create your own glittery festival craft. The official opening day, Saturday March 19, presented in partnership with the Whyalla Musicians Association, will be a day filled with mixed-genre music beginning at the Foreshore. Visiting performer The Piano Man - Peter Hacquoil - will roll his piano out onto the Whyalla Jetty and play the ivory keys. From that point, there are a host of sensational events and performances across every day. Highlights include:- The full uneARTh Program will be available as a lift-out in the Whyalla News on Thursday, March 10. Don't miss it! For more information on the full program of events and ticketing links head to the uneARTh Festival hub at whyalla.com

