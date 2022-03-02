One step closer to softball finals

sport, local-sport,

Sunday's softball matches were both close scoring games, and with one final minor round to go this week there is the makings of a great finals series. Cats batted first which allowed Taylor Mitchell get home from mum's hit, Amy Van Roosmalen. All four runs home were scored on errors. Indians' first bat in had Tanya Eversen on with a fielder's choice while Maddi Welgraven was on with a walk, unfortunately they were kept scoreless with a double play at home then to first. Cats' Francine Treloar had a nice hit to right field with Louis Smith on with a hit by pitch but out by another play in the game with Indians' Courtney Balek catching a fly ball then throwing to Tanya to get the two outs. It was a close game between the sides with Indians scoring six in the second dig (all red errors) but it was not enough to catch the Cats, them taking the win, 7-6. Results: Safe Hits - Cats - A. Vanroosmalen 1, F Treloar 1 M Hopkins 3 - Catches - M Hopkins 1 - Pitching A Van - 4 K2's Indians - no safe hits - Catches - C Balek 1 S Nottle 1, S Cousins 1 - Pitching - K King 4 K2's In the second game the two sides were fighting for second spot on the ladder. Eagles batted first and were kept to just the one run with Judi Kneebone scoring on the error. Roadies then scored three, with Nerida McIntosh having the only safe hit. Going into the second Eagles scored two across with hits from Barla Dodd and Judi Kneebone scoring one in the third with Gloria Colson's two base hit, Carmen Buzzacott, Kirsten and Rona Dodd (Rona also doing well in her first go at pitching) having safe hits to the outfield, but all kept on base. Roadies were playing catch up but with errors from Eagles which helped them score five across. Only two safe hits for the game from Roadies but it was still enough for them to take the win and second spot with only one game left before the preliminary final. Results: Safe Hits- Eagles - J. Kneebone 2, G.Colson 1, C.Buzzacott 1, K.Fisher 1, B. Dodd 1 S. Dodd 1 - Catches - A. Watson 2 - Pitching - S. Dodd 2 K2 - Road Runners - B. Roughsedge 1, N. Mcintosh 1 - Catches - S. Haake 2, K. Whibley 1 - Pitching - B. Roughsedge 3 K2 Sunday, March 6 9am - Teeball 10.15am - Indians v Eagles - Umpires - Cats - Covid/Barbecue - Road Runners 11.45am - Road Runners v Cats Umpires - Indians - Covid/Barbecue - Eagles

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/2b40d76f-6244-4877-903e-14ef8081795c.jpg/r6_213_2450_1594_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg