A baby was born on the roadside because of a doctor shortage on Eyre Peninsula. The incident was described by Streaky Bay District Council Mayor Travis Barber at Whyalla outside a Senate inquiry into doctors and medical services. Mr Barber said the matter had involved a pregnant woman who had gone to the local hospital, but a doctor was unavailable. "They began driving to Port Lincoln, but the baby was born on the roadside," he said. Meanwhile, he said there had been seven days at Christmas when Streaky Bay lacked an ambulance or doctor. Mr Barber had just finished telling the inquiry committee how he had raised money himself to buy two heart monitors and another blood-pressure machine for the local hospital. This had resulted from his noting the scarcity of such machines while his daughter was being treated first for gastro then severe diabetes. The inquiry is looking into the provision of general practitioner and related primary health services around the country. Mr Barber told the committee that doctors working in the country needed bigger tax breaks. They should pay 25 to 30 per cent tax instead of about 50 per cent plus receive a share of their medical clinic's revenue. Earlier, he had outlined how Streaky Bay was spending about $1 million to maintain a doctor, locums and a clinic. He said training processes were hampering the problems with supply of general practitioners to the country. There was an international doctor in Adelaide who was driving a cab because he had to do two to three years updating medical skills to qualify to practise in Australia. Mr Barber sat with representatives of Goyder Regional Council and Kimba District Council to present the situation regarding lack of doctors and medical services. Kimba chief executive officer Debra Larwood said her town was competing with Whyalla, Port Lincoln and metropolitan areas for general practitioners. "We are seeking funding for a doctor to come to Kimba. Once they come to the town, they enjoy it and end up staying," she said. Kimba Mayor Dean Johnson said there should be a "priority of needs" for country towns, but doctors were being "siphoned off" before they got there. The town has been without a doctor for six of the past eight years. "We are simply not training enough general practitioners. Most graduates want to become specialists - isn't a GP a specialist of its own, particularly in rural and remote communities?" Mr Johnson said. He suggested graduates should be guided through the system by communities. "A sustainable practice will cost less over time, undoubtedly," he said. Goyder chief executive officer David Stevenson told the committee that for many years his council had struggled to provide the medical services needed by the community. Outside the hearing, South Australia-based Independent Senator Rex Patrick said the peninsula had a "crisis" on its hands. "If you don not have a doctor in town, you are less inclined to come to stay," he said. He proposed lifting a freeze on the Medicare rebate to help remedy the problems. "We have seen the sudden closure of one general practice in Whyalla," he said. "Rather than go to a doctor, people go to hospital where the cost of treating them is substantially higher," he said. It was the only hearing by the inquiry in South Australia.

