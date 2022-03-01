Thrilling final in Whyalla soccer tournament

news, local-news,

Last weekend the Whyalla Soccer Association held a pre-season round robin tournament as a final lead up to the 2022 soccer season. Adelaide amateur side Westminster visited Whyalla to participate to make it a six-team competition. The sides were divided into two groups, with Westminster, Westlands and Steel in one and Croatia, Lions and Wanderers in the other. All games were held at Swandel Park and Dakalanta Park. On Saturday, Westlands lost 4-0 to Westminster and Croatia accounted for Wanderers 3-2 in the opening round. Round 2 saw Westminster defeat Steel 1-0 to ensure their place in the final playoff, and Lions accounted for Croatia 4-1. In the third round Westlands and Steel fought out a 0-0 draw in a dead rubber, while in the other group Wanderers defeated Lions 3-0 to sneak into the final playoff. On Sunday, Croatia defeated Westlands in the playoff for fifth and sixth spots, while Lions accounted for Steel 4-0 in the third versus fourth clash. The final was played at Dakalanta Park, in warm conditions, between Westminster and Wanderers. Referee Welgraven blew the whistle and Westminster went on the attack straight away. Wanderers keeper Marinkovich was called on to make two early saves to keep the scores level. Binetti copped a head knock early, and came off with an obvious eye injury. Wanderers settled and Turbo Singh had a great chance but his shot hit the upright. Westminster's Reynolds was in everything, his running at the Wanderers defence was causing them some trouble. Wanderers defenders Lachie Kerr and new recruit Risborg were kept busy repelling the Westminster attacking forays. Fellah had come on for Wanderers and was lively, he had a shot that ricocheted off a defender and the Westminster keeper made a good save. On 20 minutes, and fantastic cross was put over the Wanderers defence, and the ever dangerous Reynolds got onto it and scored to put the Adelaide side ahead. Wanderers started to get into the game, Willmott and Todd started to control the middle, creating chances. Fellah had another shot which went across the face of goal. Binetti came back on covered in more bandages than an Egyptian mummy. Both sides were making plenty of changes in the heat. Todd was in everything and Kerr marshalling the troops in defence kept Wanderers in the game. Both sides were glad the hear the half time whistle. After the break Westminster once again started well, Risborg had to clear the ball from danger in the Wanderers penalty area. Binetti had a shot that put around the post by the Westminster keeper Troncone. It was end to end stuff without creating too many clear cut chances, Turbo had a long range shot, but didn't trouble the keeper. Todd also had a shot from distance which wasn't too far away. In the 65th minute Marinkovich kept Wanderers in it with a fantastic save from point blank range. Both sides were tiring after playing three games in two days in trying conditions, but they were giving their all in an entertaining contest. Fellah went down in the box, the referee away waved the penalty appeals away. Wanderers were throwing everything at Westminster defence, Kindlen doing a mighty job in holding many attacks at bay. In the dying minutes, Marinkovich took a free kick, the ball put out for a corner to Wanderers. The resultant corner fell to a Wanderers player who cracked a shot on goal that was kept out well. The final score was Westminster 1, Wanderers 0. Thank you to both Westlands and Wanderers for hosting the tournament, and a big shout out to all the officials who helped over the weekend. We now move on to the opening round of the Alan Walker League Cup this weekend.

