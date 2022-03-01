'Doctors want to stay in hospitals', says trainer

news, local-news,

A doctors' training organisation has presented a double-sided view of general practitioners to a Senate enquiry. On one hand, chairman of GPEx Doctor Tony Sherbon said general practitioners want to stay working in hospitals because they are concerned about training for the community component of their education. Continuing the theme, he said some may be concerned about provisions for leave in the country, which is what "many are looking for". He said some trainees felt the role of general practitioner is not looked at by government as the "central point" it once was. On a lighter note, he said there had been an increase of about 30 per cent in recent years in trainees taking on the rural pathway. "Trainees who go through our practice have a greater chance of staying in the country," Dr Sherbon said. He said the program was "most modern" and colleges in other countries were learning from the Australian experience. Dr Sherbon and GPEx chief executive Stephanie Clota were appearing before a Senate enquiry into the provision of general practitioner and related primary health services around the country. Before his appearance, Dr Sherbon said there were 400 doctor trainees around South Australia. "We have a program to make sure they are well looked after," he said. "These are trainee doctors, but they are training to be specialist GPs. "Of these, about 115 are in country South Australia, including Port Augusta, Whyalla and Port Lincoln and with vacancies in Port Pirie, plus some in the Aboriginal medical services. "There are a lot of stresses for GPs, particularly in the COVID era. "We try to make sure our trainees get a good training experience as well as provide a good service to the public. "We look after the people who teach them as GP supervisors." As the enquiry hearing started on Tuesday, two Labor Senators Karen Grogan and Deborah O'Neill, the committee chair Janet Rice of The Greens, and SA-Best Senator Rex Patrick spoke to the media about the situation regarding doctors and medical care. Senator Grogan, who has a special interest in the Eyre Peninsula, said that she had done a survey which found 84 per cent of people in rural South Australia had struggled to get an appointment with a GP. She said it was a "really, really important enquiry" into the "crisis" surrounding medical services. "There are more questions than answers," she said.

