$6 million promise for Whyalla sports hub

Sporting clubs and associations will be given the chance to use state-of-the-art sporting facilities if the promise of a new sports hub is fulfilled. Labor candidate for Giles, Eddie Hughes, has announced $6 million in funding would be committed to help create a new sports hub on the previous Eyre High School site. "Whyalla is the last of the major communities around the Spencer Gulf to develop a major sport hub," Mr Hughes said. "The $6 million commitment will get the ball seriously rolling on a modern, state-of-the-art sport hub in the centre of our city and it will put the highly visible Eyre High site to good use. "Junior soccer, hockey and the tennis club are already well positioned at or next to Eyre High and they will have a real opportunity to expand and upgrade. "Other sporting codes will also have the opportunity to relocate to high standard grounds and facilities." Mr Hughes said sporting organisations needed to get together with the Whyalla council to plan for the future. The $6 million would not be enough to complete the hub, with Mr Hughes suggesting funding also needed to be sought from the Federal Government and the council. "With the $6 million on the table if Labor is elected the Council can work with sporting organisations to determine what is needed prior to putting in a funding submission to the federal government," he said. "The buildings on the site need to be assessed to see what goes, what stays and what can be refurbished - for instance the hall has a wooden floor, stage and seating capacity which would be of use to a range of sporting activities.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/df330ad0-8459-4813-affd-51b73e802f15.jpg/r9_765_3239_2590_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg