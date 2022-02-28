news, local-news,

The achievements of businesswomen in the Whyalla community will be celebrated at the Bis Whyalla Business Woman of the Year Award on Thursday evening. Organised by Enterprising Women Whyalla Inc and sponsored by Bis Industries, the award recognises women who have shown great leadership and strength in the business community. More than 150 people are expected to attend the gala dinner at Westlands Hotel on Thursday at 6.30pm for a 7pm start, with guest speaker to be Governor of South Australia, the Honourable Frances Adamson AC. Enterprising Women Whyalla Inc chairperson Bernadette Abraham said there was a significant number of nominations for the 2021/22 award. "Everyone has come out of COVID thinking about business and are working on their businesses and it's great to see people consider these businesswomen for the award," she said. The winner will join other deserving past winners including Whyalla mayor Clare McLaughlin, Foreshore Motor-Inn owner Barbara Derham and photographer Amy Quist. Ms Abraham said it was important to recognise the efforts of the many women who contributed greatly to the local business community. "Behind the success of a lot of businesses are determined businesswomen and they are usually the quiet achievers in the community, so it's important to recognise their efforts in the community," she said. Ms Abraham said the winner would then represent Whyalla in the state and national awards.

