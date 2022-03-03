Discover what's on in Whyalla
Clean Up Australia Day
Saturday, March 5, Civic Park carpark, 10am-1pm; BYO gloves, rubbish bags any tools you might need, free sausage sizzle for volunteers.
Whyalla Triathlon
Sunday, March 6, 8am-12pm, Whyalla Foreshore, 51 Broadbent Tce, distances for athletes of all ages and abilities. For information www.trybooking.com/BUHXA
Country Market
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday, March 12, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, it is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468.
VHS the Video Hits Show
Sunday, March 13 @ Lea Memorial Theatre, Pt Augusta, 8pm. The best bits of your favourite VHS era movies on the big screen with performers creating the musical soundtrack.
Join a choir
Monday, March 21 & 28, Long Street Primary School hall, 7pm-8.30pm; come 'n' try sessions to see if there's interest in starting a choir, no experience required - just a love of singing. All welcome from 16years of age.
410 Sprintcar Track Championship Final
Sunday, March 19, Whyalla Westline Speedway, 4.30-8.30pm, supported by the City of Whyalla, racing includes V6 sprints, junior sedans and more.
uneARTh Festival
Saturday March 19 - Sunday, March 27, numerous locations. Kick off the festival on March 19 with live entertainment on stage as well as pop-up performers across the city, bookings at https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/unearth-opening-af2022. For more information follow https://www.facebook.com/uneARThFestival
Whyalla British American Motorcycle Club
Sunday, March 26, entrance to Field St via Gowrie Ave, 10am-2pm, cars and motors of any kind welcome, free entry, food and drink available, no pets. For information phone 0419 828 896
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday & Sunday, March 26-27, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, arts and crafts and more. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468.
Send event details to sharon.hansen@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Check with event organisers for any changes.